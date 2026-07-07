World Chocolate Day 2026: Dark chocolate vs Milk chocolate, which is better for your heart?

Here's how dark and milk chocolate affect heart health, their key differences, health benefits, and which one is the smarter choice this World Chocolate Day.

Dark chocolate vs Milk chocolate (Image AI Generated)

World Chocolate Day is the perfect excuse to enjoy your favourite chocolate. But if you're trying to make a healthier choice, you may wonder: Is dark chocolate really better for your heart than milk chocolate?

Researchers agree, it is a "yes" as long as it is consumed moderately. Both varieties of chocolate are made from cocoa beans, but dark chocolate has a higher amount of cocoa solids and less sugar than milk chocolate, making it a healthier option to consume to improve heart health.

Why is Dark Chocolate Considered Heart-Healthy?

Dark chocolate contains many antioxidants (natural plant chemicals) called flavanols. These compounds are useful for enhancing the mechanism that allows blood vessels to function better by increasing the levels of nitric oxide, which relaxes the blood vessels and helps to improve blood flow.

The American Heart Association (AHA) suggests that when eaten in a healthy diet, flavanol-rich cocoa can help improve blood vessel function, lower blood pressure and decrease the risk of heart disease. But scientists warn the evidence is insufficient to support that people need to eat chocolate specifically to prevent heart disease.

Another added advantage is that dark chocolate, which contains a high cocoa produce, is rich in more healthy flavanols than milk chocolate, according to the Mayo Clinic.

What About Milk Chocolate?

Milk chocolate has a lower cocoa content, but also has a high amount of sugar and milk solids. Although it has some antioxidants, its quantity is so low as compared to dark chocolate.

You may like to read

Milk chocolate contains a lot more sugar and calories per bite compared to dark chocolate, and so can also be a contributing factor to weight gain, a risk for heart disease.

There are certain observational studies that indicate moderate consumption of chocolate (even milk chocolate) could be associated with reduced risk of heart attack and stroke. The benefits are higher in chocolate that's dark, though, as it contains more flavanol, researchers believe.

What Does Research Say?

There have been a number of studies which have looked at cocoa and cardiovascular health. In PubMed, a systematic review was reported which suggests that cocoa flavanols can be beneficial for the health of the heart, by enhancing the function of the blood vessels and diminishing some blood vessel associated risks.

How Much Dark Chocolate is Safe?

All health professionals agree on the word moderation! Dark chocolate is still high in calories and saturated fat. Several dark chocolate pieces, approximately 20-30g (about a 1oz piece) of chocolate containing 70% and above cocoa, can easily be incorporated into a balanced diet. It cannot be a substitute for fruits, vegetables, whole grain foods or other heart healthy foods.

Which is Better?

When you have to choose, dark chocolate will do your heart more good than milk chocolate. It is higher in cocoa content and contains other higher levels of flavanols, which may help promote healthy, functioning blood vessels and circulation.

However, chocolate is a treat, after all, not a medicine! Use sparingly, select higher cocoa beans varieties and take it easy for a healthy life with regular exercise and a well-balanced diet for the healthiest heart.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.