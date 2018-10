You may suffer from osteoarthritis (OA) because of joint damage. This damage can accumulate over time, due to which age is one of the main causes of the joint damage which results in osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis can occur in any joint and can affect hands, knee, hips, fingertips, hips and spine. It can deteriorate your quality of life as you will find it difficult to carry out your daily chores. Even simple day-to-day activities like holding a glass, sitting, standing and so in, will be a task for you. it will lower your productivity and peace of mind. Furthermore, you may exhibit symptoms like excruciating pain, stiffness, inflammation and tenderness if you are suffering from osteoarthritis.

Your expert will prescribe medications and along with that may also recommend you to opt for some lifestyle changes which can help you to manage your condition. Here, we brief you about the foods which you should avoid.

Bid adieu to fried food: Do you know that fried foods can increase inflammation? Yes, you have heard it right! Foods high in saturated fats, such as French fries and doughnuts, can increase inflammation in the body and can worsen your arthritis pain. Moreover, your cholesterol level will increase due to the chemical reaction in your body caused by the oils used to fry food. Beware! Cut down on fried foods.