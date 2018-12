According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 75 per cent of people living with HIV globally were aware of their HIV status in the year 2017. And the 25 per cent (over 9 million people) remaining, still, need access to those HIV testing services. HIV testing is vital for HIV prevention, treatment, care and also the support services. Around 1.8 million individuals worldwide were newly infected with HIV in the year 2017 – that is 5,000 new infections every day. Which includes 180,000 children (<15 years).

According to the WHO, HIV treatment access is the solution to the global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat. People living with HIV who know about their status, take ART daily as prescribed and keep an undetectable viral load and lead healthy lives. Also, people with HIV who follow the HIV treatment and keep an undetectable viral load have no risk of sexually transmitting HIV to their HIV-negative partners.

According to the National Aids Control Organisation, India is estimated to have around 87.58 (36.45 – 172.90) thousand new HIV infections in the year 2017, having new HIV infection decline by 85 per cent since the peak of the year 1995 and by 27 per cent between the year 2010-2017. Women are accounted for 40 per cent of annual new HIV infection in the year 2017. Ten states account for 71 per cent of total annual new HIV infection: Telangana, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. While, annual new HIV infections are increasing in three states of the north-east region which are Assam, Mizoram and Meghalaya and also in Uttarakhand. Whereas, in Nagaland, Manipur, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir there is a decline is less than 10 per cent in last 7 years.

You will have to keep your immune system strong if you have= the human immunodeficiency virus or HIV. So, here is what you should eat and delete.

Foods which you should go for

People suffering from HIV will have to be mindful about what does into their mouth. So, watch what you eat. You should speak to your expert and see to it that you ingest healthy foods. Adding healthy food items will be beneficial to you. So, opt for a healthy diet to build a strong immunity which will help you to stay fine. You should consume fish, beans, legumes, whole grains and nuts contain protein, which can help you to strengthen and maintain your muscles. While fruits and vegetables will help you to get that essential vitamins and minerals and help you to stay full for a longer time.

Foods which you should avoid

You should bid adieu to carbonated drinks, alcohol, oily and processed foods. Also, remember to give up on smoking. Reportedly, consuming sugary and salty foods is a strict no-no, as HIV raises your chances of getting heart ailment due to the virus or the drugs which you may take for your treatment.