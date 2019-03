You tend to focus on our work life, with no signs of stopping, you often tend to ignore your diet. This adversely impacts your overall health. “Increased in stress levels and unhealthy lifestyle habits have become a part and parcel of our life. While most days we are motivated to work harder, other days are left to feel tired and stressed; this is often a result of lack of sufficient nutritional intake. Developing simple and smart food choices throughout your workday can help lift your creativity and productivity while reducing fatigue and stress. There is a direct link between eating habits and work productivity, as appropriate nutrition enriches cell development in your brain. A bad meal or not eating on time can affect your sleeping pattern. So, opting for a well-balanced diet is the need of the hour. Looking after your meals and meal times, thereby allows you to generate more creative and effective ideas,” says Jaee Khamkar, Dietician, Fortis Hospital Kalyan, Mumbai. Follow these smart hacks and stay healthy and hearty.

Today, stress occupies a major part of one’s life. However, studies have shown that people, who maintain a controlled and nutritious diet, can keep stress at bay. “To ensure that your mood disorders are well managed, it is recommended that you include antioxidant-rich food in-between meals like sprouts, nuts and seeds,” explains Khamkar.

Eat a healthy breakfast: “Opt for a healthy breakfast which may include oatmeal, cereal, fruits or eggs daily,” advises Khamkar.

Do not skip lunch: Even if have had a good breakfast, do not think you can skip out on your lunch. Fuel yourself with the right food, eat light nutritious meals- vegetables or salads, lean protein (fish, tofu, beans and lentils) and complex carbohydrates (quinoa, corns and chickpeas) are good a good option.

Don’t ignore hunger pangs: If you feel hungry even after a meal, do not ignore it. Keep nuts or fruits (apple, Kiwi and a banana) handy and take small breaks to snack on chana.

Cut down on the junk: “Avoid eating chips, instant noodles or other unhealthy foods which are loaded with sodium and can raise your blood pressure,” says Khamkar.

You must prepare your meals in advance: “Pack home-cooked meals for you to help you stay energized in the house. This can also help you inculcate healthy eating habits,” explains Khamkar. Following these tips will surely help you enhance your fitness and stay fit and fine.