Women, Take Care Of Your Bone, Hormonal And Menstrual Health By Taking These 5 Supplements

Women's bodies withstand a lot of pressure which could deteriorate their overall health. Additional supplements from time to time could help this.

Women have a very crucial function of giving birth to a new life. It is essential that they take care of their bone health, menstrual health and hormonal health as these play very important role in their physical well being. Hormones are an important part of the reproductive process, it supports the reproductive cycle from puberty till menopause. Some women experience imbalances in the hormones due to factors such as gene, other physical ailments, etc. This can happen to a women at any stage in their life during menstruation, pregnancy and menopause. This is why all women need additional nutrients to boost their health.

Majority of women also experience deterioration of bone health which leads to osteoporosis or osteoarthritis. These ailments are common among women and it happens because of severe calcium deficiency. To maximize bone health and calcium absorption, vitamin D is essential. significant morbidity and death in women can be cause by Osteoporosis and fractures. This can be reduced with supplements like vitamin D.

5 RICH SUPLLEMENTS FOR WOMENS HEALTH

Deficiency in these 5 nutrition's can lead to serious disease later in life.

Calcium

Calcium deficiency is very commonly seen in women after they cross 40. This nutrient is especially essential when a woman is pregnant. It is required for both the mother and the baby. Women reach their menopause age after 40 and that is when they are prone to osteoporosis because of deficiency and weak bones and also low bone mineral density. Taking regular supplements of calcium can significantly lower the risks of diseases related to weak bones.

Folate

Folate, also known as folic acid or vitamin B9, is crucial for the formation of red blood cells (RBCs), healthy cell growth, and treating anemia. While folate is important at all stages of a woman's life, its supplementation is majorly required during pregnancy for a healthy reproductive function. A deficiency of vitamin B9 during pregnancy can lead to fetal birth defects.

Omega-3

According to common knowledge, omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial in lowering the risks of heart diseases, inflammation and it promotes brain health as well. Other that these benefits, fatty acids also help women evade risks of depression and rheumatoid arthritis. Women should load up of this supplement through fishes and fish oil.

Iron

Iron helps prevent anemia and treat low hemoglobin levels usually seen in young girls and women. Anemia can lead to hair loss, poor energy levels, and intense fatigue due to lower levels of oxygen being circulated in the body. Women with heavier menstrual flow are therefore recommended to take iron supplements as suggested by their healthcare provider.

Protein

Necessity of protein in the body is not an unknown fact. It promotes strong immunity, good muscle mass, heathy skin, hair, nails and bones. It also works in bettering the body's metabolism. It has a thermic effect for food through which it helps our body spend more energy digesting dietary proteins than macronutrients. Because of this it helps the body maintain weight and avoid over-eating.

