Wish To Live Longer? Include These 4 Essential Nutrients In Your Diet

Carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals and water. The correct combination of these macro and micronutrients ensures healthy body growth. Missing out on even a single one can lead to disbalance, and over-consumption of anyone can also be harmful. A common myth suggests that fats and carbohydrates should not be consumed. False. Good fats and the correct amount of carbohydrates are an essential part of growth & development.

Do not worry about a restrictive diet anymore. Knowing what you are eating rather than how much you are eating will help you live longer and healthier.

Most people define health as the absence of disease. Not suffering from an illness does not mean that you are healthy enough to live up to age 100. Trendy diets, herbal supplements, and frequent exercise are just some of the factors you may have heard linked to longevity. You do not have to worry about how much you eat all the time, rather worry about what you eat. Research confirms that restrictive eating and expensive supplements do not improve life span. But, food choices does.

4 NUTRIENTS TO LIVE A LONG LIFE

Include these following nutrients and food items in your diet. Each of them has crucial roles for better functioning of your body and organs.

Soy, Tea, And Vegetables Boost Cardiovascular Health

The body's ability to form new blood vessels is critical for healing wounds, restoring supply of blood for treating cardiovascular diseases. in order for the body to maintain a long healthy life it needs to be able to form new blood vessels and keep cellular growth in check. If this does not happen, then the body might be at risk of developing cancer or other serious diseases. A proper diet and nutrition is a must to ensure that the body continues to function normally for as long as you live. This is how you can increase longevity. The most effective foods that will help your body ward off cancer and maintain heart health are soy, black raspberries, tomatoes, tea, pomegranate, and even licorice, beer, and cheese. There's mounting evidence for the power of these foods. Experts say that Asians are known to consume lots of soy, vegetables, and tea and that is why they have a significantly lower risk for developing breast and other cancers.

TRENDING NOW

Fish And Flavonoids Help Regenerate Stem Cells

The main job of the stem cells of the body is to repair, regenerate and maintain the tissues. They reside in the organs, bone marrow, liver, lungs and gut. Their performance can be affected by the types of food you consume. Fatty fish is one the most powerful foods that aid in regeneration. Research from the University of Montreal demonstrating states that a diet rich in fish oil increases the production of stem cells that are linked to better circulation in oxygen-deprived muscles. Other foods that spur regeneration include flavonoid-rich dark chocolate, black tea, beer, red wine, mangoes, and olive oil.

Antioxidant-Rich Foods Can Protect DNA

To live a longer and healthier life, you're going to want to load up on the foods that repair and maintain the health of your DNA. The foods that support robust DNA repair and slow cellular aging are those rich in nutrients with antioxidant properties like vitamins A, C, D, E, beta-carotene, lycopene, lutein, and selenium. To stock up, fill up on spinach, kale, and other leafy greens, carrots, broccoli, oranges, berries, red peppers, lentils, navy beans, eggs, sardines, almonds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, coffee, tea, soy, and spices like turmeric.

Fermented Food Boosts Microbiome

Ensuring a healthy microbiome is important for maintain longevity. Along with knowing what to eat to boost the microbiome yo should also know what no to eat to disrupt its functions. Remove foods like refined sugar and artificial sweeteners from your diet. The bacteria in your gut which is known as the microbiome plays a crucial role in marinating the body's immune system. Foods that benefit the microbiome are kiwifruit, sourdough, and pumpernickel bread, dark chocolate, fiber-rich beans, like kimchi, sauerkraut, yogurt, and kefir.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES