From hair to skin problems and from heart diseases to joint condition, amla or Indian gooseberry is nothing short of a miracle solution to many of our health problems. Rich in Vitamin C, amlas can up your immunity in this season to help you fight infections and stay healthy. It is vital to up your intake of this fruit. Here are some of the many ways you can include amla in your diet regularly.

Ginger amla barfi

Ingredients

• Gooseberries 250 gms

• Sugar 300 gms

• Ghee 3/4 Cup

• Cornflour 1 tbsp

• All-purpose flour 1/2 Cup

• Cashew nuts 2 tbsps

• Cinnamon powder 1 tbsp

• Ginger 50 gms

Method

• Boil gooseberries and remove seeds from it. Then grind to make a paste.

• Clean the skin of ginger and boil this, then grind to make a thick paste.

• In a hot bowl add sugar and water to make sticky one-string consistency syrup.

• Now add the gooseberries paste, ghee and ginger paste and mix with a spoon.

• Once it becomes a thick paste, add all-purpose flour, cornflour, cinnamon powder, and mix it thoroughly with a spoon.

• After about 10 minutes, switch off the flame. Apply ghee on a plate and pour this mixture into it. Let it cool a little. The ghee will prevent the mixture from sticking to the plate.

• Cut into pieces and garnish with cashew nuts.

Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda

Amla juice

Ingredients

3-4 fresh amla or Indian gooseberry

1 teaspoon honey

Salt to taste

Cardamom powder to taste

Method

Cut the amla fruit into small pieces and take out the seeds.

Now put the cut pieces in the blender and pour a cup of water into it.

Blend for some time till you get a thick consistency.

Now use a sieve to separate the pulp from the juice.

You can add some honey to this juice or add some salt or cardamom powder if you desire.

DIY Chyawanprash

Ingredients

2 cups of Gooseberry/amla almost 10 gooseberries medium sized

Half a cup of jaggery

1 spoon of honey

3-4 tbsp Ghee

5 cardamom (Green Elaichi) powder

1 tsp peppercorn powder

1-inch cinnamon (Dalchini) powder

1 tbsp powdered cumin seed

Pinch of saffron(soaked in 1tbsp water)

2 tbsp powdered fennel Seeds

5-6 tulsi leaves paste

10 leaf of curry Leaves/ meetha neem paste

1 tbsp powdered saunth

Half a cup raisins- boiled and made into a thick paste

1 tbsp Powdered Mulethi

1 tbsp Shatavari powder (Asparagus racemosus)

Half a tbsp clove

Method

1. Boil the gooseberries, mash them and keep them aside.

2. Heat the ghee and add the mashed gooseberries to it and roast it till it is brown and leaves the oil

3. Add ground/ grated jaggery, honey, and boiled raisins to it and mix well.

4. Now add tulsi and neem paste to mix well.

5. Keep the flame low for 2 minutes and put the lid.

6. Now add all the ground spices and continue mixing it on medium flame. Add saffron water and mix again. Make sure the consistency is fine, not too thick or thin either.

7. Take it off the flame and cool it.