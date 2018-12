The chilly and comforting season is here, thus, we all are looking forward to the snuggling and feasting. Christmas and New Year are almost around the corner! But while celebrating you should not forget to take care of your health. Just like any other season, winter also demands some lifestyle and dietary adjustments to prepare your body for the cold weather. During winters one may feel that staying hydrated is not so important as we don’t sweat a lot during cold weather. But let us tell you just like summers drinking enough water and retaining it in the body is equally important during winters. You don’t notice how much sweat you have lost under all those layers of clothing during winters. Even the dryness in the air dehydrates your body and thus, most often you don’t feel thirsty and your body’s need for water remains unmet. So, here we have mentioned a few ways to hydrate yourself during winters.

Drink room temperature or warm water: Cold liquids or water get absorbed faster in the body which makes you dehydrated. Thus, during winters you should drink warm beverages or water.

Eat fruits and veggies with high water content: To stay hydrated eating a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables with high water content is important. Load up on lettuce, celery, tomatoes, carrots, strawberries, pineapple, spinach, cucumber, oranges, etc.

Limit consumption of alcohol or caffeine: During winters, both these drinks may dehydrate your body, so excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeine is not recommended.

Eat more soups and broths: Soups and broths are extremely healthy, they may help in retaining water in the body. And both these foods have the added advantage of keeping you warm from the inside.

What are the benefits of drinking adequate water during winter?

Staying hydrated during winter keeps you warm from the inside and prevents you from various ailments. It will also boost your immunity, keep your skin soft and supple and help you to lose weight effectively.