During winters you don’t only need to cover yourself in layers but also make changes in your diet to stay warm. But as the wintery nights draw in we unintentionally start binging on comfort foods. While there is nothing wrong with indulging in warming chocolate pies you should add healthy foods to fight off colds and flu that come knocking as soon as the weather changes. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who often shares important information and tips to stay healthy took to Instagram to share an interesting piece about winter foods. She explained the need to eat a healthy diet at