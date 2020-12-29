But remember that while some foods may act as trigger for some people, it may not necessarily be true for other.

The cold winter season is not kind on asthma patients who see a surge in their symptoms during these harsh months. Things are not helped by the increase in air pollution that is common during the winter months. Allergens and irritants in the air act as trigger to asthma symptoms and it sometimes becomes very difficult for patients to stay safe. But you can easily fight the many vagaries of this season if you know some tips and tricks. Did you know that your diet plays an important role in preventing many ailments? It is true for asthma patients too. The right foods can help you avoid flareups. It will boost your immunity and help you counter the triggers that can be debilitating. Here, we reveal our winter diet for asthma patients. Also Read - Beware! This food may up the risk of asthma or other respiratory issues in children

KNOW WHAT TO EAT

If you suffer from this condition, you need to know what you must include in your diet during this season. But remember that while some foods may act as trigger for some people, it may not necessarily be true for other. You also need to recognize your own triggers and choose your food accordingly. Here are the foods that you must include in your winter diet for asthma patients. Follow this diet and you will be surprised at the relief that you will experience. Also Read - Prevent constipation: Add these winter fruits to your diet

Include non-dairy milk in your diet

Many asthma patients are advised to avoid dairy products because it may thicken phlegm and make symptoms worse. Therefore, it is better to shift to non-dairy milk and non-dairy milk products. You can opt for almond milk and soy milk. Instead of cottage cheese, have tofu. If you do have dairy, be sure to have it during the day and add cardamom powder to cow milk to reduce the adverse effects. Also Read - Birth control pills may reduce the risk of severe asthma

Don’t neglect your vitamin intake

Vitamins play a major role in prevent flareups and reducing the symptoms of asthma. Vitamin C will boost your immunity and prevent respiratory ailments. Vitamin D can significantly bring down the frequency of asthma attacks. So, include foods like vitamin D fortified milk, orange juice, eggs and salmon to your diet. Vitamin A boosts lung health. So, add more of sweet potatoes, carrots and green leafy vegetables to your diet.

An apple a day will keep symptoms at bay

It is commonly said that an apple a day will keep the doctor away. But it is equally true that a couple of apples a day will also keep asthma under control. So, this fruit is integral to any winter diet for asthma patients. But avoid having them on an empty stomach so that you don’t face any digestive issues.

The importance of magnesium

Magnesium is important for lung health and a deficiency in it can trigger asthma symptoms. So be sure to add foods rich in magnesium to your diet. Some good options are dark chocolate, salmon, pumpkin seeds and spinach.

KNOW WHAT TO AVOID

When we talk about winter diet for asthma patients, we also need to mention a few foods that you must avoid. Here is a list of some foods that you need to say no to if you suffer from this condition.

Preserved foods are a big ‘no’

If you suffer from asthma, you must steer clear of foods that contain preservatives to avoid complications. Say no to pickled foods, dried fruits, bottled lime and lemon juice. Even wine contains sulphites, a kind of preservative that can aggravate asthma symptoms.

Stay away from foods that cause gas formation

Some foods like beans, onions, garlic and cabbage may cause bloating and gas. This can put pressure on the diaphragm and lead to asthma flareups. Even carbonated drinks and fried foods can have the same effect. So, stay away from these foods.

Artificial flavours and food colours are dangerous too

Today, we find many foods in the market that contain added colours and flavours. Moreover, some foods also contain chemical preservatives. All these foods are bad for asthma patients. Avoid these foods and instead go for fresh and organic foods at all times.