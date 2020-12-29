The cold winter season is not kind on asthma patients who see a surge in their symptoms during these harsh months. Things are not helped by the increase in air pollution that is common during the winter months. Allergens and irritants in the air act as trigger to asthma symptoms and it sometimes becomes very difficult for patients to stay safe. But you can easily fight the many vagaries of this season if you know some tips and tricks. Did you know that your diet plays an important role in preventing many ailments? It is true for asthma patients too.