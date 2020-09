Many athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts take whey protein to build muscle and improve their performance in the gym. It is believed that taking whey protein supplements stimulates muscle protein synthesis and promotes the growth of lean muscle mass. It also supports the recovery process, especially after the workout. But what is whey protein made of? Also Read - 5 reasons why fish is considered one of the healthiest foods on the planet

Whey is an animal-based protein obtained from cow's milk, which contains two main types of protein: casein (80%) and whey (20%). Whey is found in the watery portion of milk, which is left behind during the process of making cheese. It is a complete, high-quality protein, containing all 9 essential amino acids that your body cannot make on its own. What's more, it is easily digestible, contains low body fat, and has low lactose content. All these qualities make it an ideal source of protein for both men and women.

Benefits of whey protein

Studies have found that consumption of whey protein can aid weight loss, help lower cholesterol and blood pressure, fight cancer and improve asthma symptoms.

A study published in Nutrition & Metabolism found a significant reduction in body fat and greater preservation of lean muscle among subjects who were given whey protein.

Whey protein supplementation along with resistance exercise can give better results compared to resistance training alone. Men who supplemented with whey protein had a greater relative gain in lean tissue mass, strength, and a decrease in fat mass compared with supplementation with casein during an intense 10-week resistance-training program. This was the result of a study published in the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism.

In another study, whey supplementation led to a significant decrease in total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol in overweight men and women. The study results were published in The British Journal of Nutrition.

Researchers have also suggested that whey protein can significantly reduce blood pressure in patients with hypertension as well as their risk of developing heart disease or stroke.

Don’t take whey protein at night

If you’re allergic to milk, you may be allergic to whey too. While whey protein does not typically cause any adverse events, too much consumption or very high doses can cause stomach pains, cramps, reduced appetite, nausea, headache and fatigue.

Also, whey protein shouldn't be consumed at night. This is because it can increase the blood sugar level in the morning, which in turn can lead to health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, say experts.

In a recent study, researchers from the University of Basel in Switzerland found a higher blood sugar response to breakfast when participants had consumed protein rather than plain water at 4 a.m.

The study included 15 healthy young men and women who s were woken up at 4 a.m. to drink 300 ml of a water solution, either with or without 63 grams of whey protein. They then went back to sleep, and at 9 a.m. they were provided with a standard amount of porridge for breakfast. Their blood samples were collected for 2 hours afterward to check the blood glucose response.

As the body does not need much food during the night, the protein itself was turned into sugar, the researchers said while explaining their results.

The study was presented at the Physiological Society’s virtual early career conference called Future Physiology 2020 held in July.