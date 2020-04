COVID-19 is keeping all of us locked at home. But these dull days of confinement can be made healthy and interesting too. Our B town stars are telling us how to do that. While some are motivating us to stay fit and lose weight with their workout videos on social media handles, others are inspiring their fans to take up household chores like cleaning and mopping. Amidst all these, fashionista Sonam Kapoor has recently shared pictures of a yummy two-course breakfast that she made for hubby Anand Ahuja. The pictures on her Instagram story showed two yummy breakfast dishes: Poached eggs with stir-fried vegetables and sliced avocados and pancakes with banana slices

While it’s natural for us to be drawn towards the second one, the first dish is a healthier option for sure. The health benefits of Sonam Kapoor’s yummy breakfast dish with eggs, veggies and avocadoes will motivate you to eat mindfully for sure.

4 WAYS EGGS KEEP YOU HEALTHY

The reputation of eggs as breakfast options isn’t unknown to us. But their claim to fame isn’t only restricted to taste. Eggs come with a plethora of health benefits.

Meet your protein requirement

Eggs are a great source of protein and are extremely filling. One large egg contains up to 6 grams of protein. Some recommendations suggest that the dietary intake of protein should be around 56 grams for men and 46 grams for women. This means, having two eggs a day can cover up for almost 25% of protein needs in a woman while 20% in men.

Bolster your weight loss mission

A hard-boiled egg comprises of as many as 78 calories, making it a very light yet protein-filled meal. Having one or two eggs in the morning is likely to keep you full for long, helping you skip your mid-morning snack. This way, your calorie intake reduces, which is crucial for weight loss.

Boost brainpower

An essential nutrient, named, choline, is found in eggs. It is known to stimulate vital brain functions like memory and alertness. IT also facilitates your overall brain development.

Improve eyesight

Eggs contain two antioxidants, leutin and zeaxanthin, which are said to protect your eyes from the harmful UV rays. These antioxidants also reduce chances of developing cataracts during old age.

3 WAYS AVOCADOS UP YOUR HEALTH QUOTIENT

Avocados have earned a place in the list of superfruits and the reasons are more than one.

Great source of fibre

Avocados are loaded with lots of fibre. A 100-gram pack of avocados contains 7 grams of fibre. This essential nutrient plays a crucial role in regularising your bowel movements, controlling your cholesterol levels and helping you maintain a healthy weight.

Reduces the risk of quite a few diseases

Avocados can play a crucial role in reducing blood sugar spikes. They are also known to reduce the risk of cardiac diseases. This is because avocadoes can control your bad cholesterol levels, suggest some studies and improve your lipid profile.

Good for eyes

Avocados are rich in antioxidants like carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin. These are very important for your eye health. These superfruits can dramatically reduce the chances of cataracts which is quite common in older adults.