Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a popular kitchen ingredient that has been used for centuries in cooking and medicine. It is known to provide various health benefits and offer relief from a wide range of medical conditions. Apple cider vinegar can be taken in many ways to get its benefits. One popular trend doing the rounds on the internet involves mixing it with baking soda for achieving additional benefits. This combination is believed to improve digestion, reduce joint pain, fight urinary tract infections, and even aid weight loss. But there's no scientific evidence to support this claim.

While the benefits or risks of taking baking soda and apple cider vinegar together are not clear yet, the benefits of taking each on their own are well-documented and accepted worldwide. Keep reading to know how apple cider vinegar can benefit your body.

Health benefits of apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has anti-microbial and antioxidant properties. Several studies have linked apple cider vinegar to various health benefits. It can be used to:

Manage diabetes: Apple cider vinegar is a commonly used home remedy for controlling type 2 diabetes. Researchers say it may help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. A study published in American Diabetes Association found that consumption of vinegar at bedtime moderates waking glucose concentrations in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Promote Weight Loss: Some experts claim that apple cider vinegar can help reduce feelings of hunger and help you lose body fat. A study published in European Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that taking vinegar along with a high-carb meal led to increased feelings of fullness, which made participants consume fewer calories throughout the day.

Boost Skin Health: Apple cider vinegar is an excellent remedy for common skin conditions like dry skin and eczema. Using topical apple cider vinegar could help restore your skin’s pH balance and improve the protective skin barrier, say experts. The antibacterial properties of vinegar can help prevent skin infections linked to eczema.

Kill harmful pathogens: A few test-tube studies have also found that apple cider vinegar can help kill harmful viruses and bacteria, such as E. coli, S. aureus, C. albicans, and norovirus that cause food poisoning.

Health benefits of baking soda

Baking soda is also known to offer various health benefits when taken on its own.

Research suggests that using baking soda may help prevent the loss of tooth enamel and improve exercise performance. Taking baking soda supplements is also found to help slow the progression of chronic kidney disease and the growth of cancerous cells.

Side effects of mixing ACV with baking soda

Some say combining baking soda with apple cider vinegar can help alkalize the body and prevent diseases that thrive in acidic environments. But experts argue that our body can control its pH levels on its own and what you eat or drink has very little effect on the process.

The combination may do more harm than good to your body. Mixing baking soda with apple cider vinegar may lead to a chemical reaction that produces gas, which might cause bloating in people who ingest the mixture.

These two kitchen ingredients may also interact with certain medications and cause side effects of varying severity. As there is no evidence to prove the safety of taking both together, it is advisable to avoid this mixture altogether.

Best way to consume apple cider vinegar

The safest way to take apple cider vinegar is by diluting it in water. A typical dose is 1–2 tablespoons (15–30 ml) mixed with 100 ml or about 7 ounces of water. You can have the solution before or after meals as per your need. The vinegar’s acidity may damage tooth enamel with regular use. To avoid this side effect, drink the diluted vinegar using a straw and rinsing your mouth with water afterward. In case you experience side effects such as nausea, burping, or reflux after taking apple cider vinegar, stop taking it. Consult a doctor immediately.