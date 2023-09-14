Why You Must Not Sleep Or lie Down Right After A Meal?

What you do before and after a big meal matters because it may damage your gut health and you may not know it!

It is not only important to eat properly, but also to regulate your activities before and after a meal. Many factors influence a good gut health starting from the time you wake up till the time you go to bed at night. This also includes all the activities you do in between. If you are a person who frequently faces gut health problems, you must certainly note the things you may be doing wrong.

Avoid These Activities At All Cost!

Here are few things that may be the cause and that you must avoid.

Do Not Sleep

Sleeping immediately after a meal will lead to acid reflux followed by indigestion. The best recommendation provided by experts is to stay awake for at least half hour right after a meal. You can sit and do some activities of you could also go for a stroll. This can prevent acid reflux.

Do Not Exercise Or Go To The Gym

Never do any strenuous physical activity right after eating a big meal. Drinking a smoothie or eating two boiled eggs before working out is ok but the former is not at all recommended. It not only diverts the blood flow away from our digestive system but also might induce you to puke all your food out.

Do Not Drink Tea Of Coffee

Drinking beverages after a meal restricts the absorption of iron in the body which may otherwise be well absorbed. This can lead to mineral imbalances. The drinks that are recommended after a meal.

Do Not Smoke

Smoking a cigarette right after a meal can interrupt your digestive process leading to health issues. It is best that you do not inculcate this habit.

Do Not Eat Fruits

Yes, fruits are nutritious, there is no doubt in that but, there is a specific time during which it should be eaten as specified by experts. This timing is not after a meal but before a meal, especially in the morning. However, you must note that some fruits should also not be eaten on a completely empty stomach. Consult your dietician in this regard.

