Milk is a complete food. Most Indian diets are incomplete without milk. Packed with nutrients like protein, vitamin A, B1, B12, and D, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and riboflavin, it is, in fact, one of the most nutritious beverages that you can add to your diet. According to a study at the Universities of Reading, Cardiff and Bristol, drinking milk can lessen the chances of dying from illnesses such as coronary heart disease (CHD) and stroke by up to 15-20 per cent. Researchers aimed to establish whether the health benefits of drinking milk outweigh any dangers that lie in its consumption. According to them, while growth and bone health are of great importance to health and function, it is the effects of milk and dairy consumption on chronic disease that are of the greatest relevance to reduced morbidity and survival. Also Read - 10 reasons to eat figs (anjeer) everyday

Benefits of having milk at night

Ayurveda says that you must have a glass of milk at night to get the best out of this beverage. You can also add a pinch of haldi to it to make it more potent. If you want better sleep, just add ashwagandha to it. This will also give you a memory boost. For vision problems, add triphala to your glass of milk. There are, however, a few things that you need to keep in mind about this wonderful beverage. Also Read - 6 oils and their best uses according to smoke point

This is a heavy beverage and you may find it difficult to digest if you have it in the morning.

It may also make you lethargic during the day and give you acidity.

A glass of milk at night will give your digestive system a boost.

Avoid having it with salty foods as it can give you a bloated feeling.

It can act as a sedative. A glass of milk before bedtime calms you down and stimulates the productions of serotonin. This helps you sleep better.

If you want to gain muscle mass, have a glass of milk at night. It will help.

Milk at night also helps your body absorb the calcium in it in a better way.

Avoid having milk on an empty stomach