Pre wedding, many women and men go for drastic diets and exercises to lose weight and look good for their wedding celebrations. However, post wedding, things change. Couples, esepcially, women, across the world, tend to ignore their diet and healthy and concisous eating and end up putting on weight after marrige. Dietician Nishi Grover helps us understand why women put on weight after getting married.

Playing in doubles

Women tend to prioritize their relationships over themselves and so it’s not uncommon to see a woman skipping her morning run to be with her husband or giving him company when he watches TV. The idea is not to neglect your own wellbeing and good habits when you get married. Get time to do what you want too.

Eating for two

Most newlywed women tend to go fancy while cooking to impress their husbands and in laws. Also, men generally tend to eat more because they need more calories. But their metabolism is also faster than women. It’s not uncommon for women to start eating like their husbands and put on excess calories.

Eating with the family

After the wedding, newlywed couples are often invited to relatives’ houses for lavish meals. Many of the the celebrations and poojas and other customary events following weddings are centered around food. This food is usually rich and extravagant and high in calories. Most couple tend to give in and indulge in all the delicacies. This is the easiest and quickest way to put on weight.

The happiness quotient

According to biological anthropologist Dr Helen Fisher, ‘…a serious and calm attachment like marriage increases oxytocin levels in the brain. Oxytocin is called the ‘love drug.’ You feel more at calm and peace and are generally unhurried about doing activities like exercises.

With inputs from The Bridal Diet by Nishi Grover