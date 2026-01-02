Why Vitamin C Is Essential During Colds, Flu Season To Fight Off Winter Ailments

Yuja-cha contains vitamin C and antioxidants that make the skin brighter and increase collagen synthesis.

Common cold, coughs and flu are very popular during the winter season because of several reasons, such as dipping temperature, indoor heating system, poor eating habits, etc. Despite taking paracetamol and cough drops, winter ailments are hard to ward off unless you are supplementing your body with the right vitamins and minerals. To take care of your health during the cold and flu season, healthcare professionals recommend loading up with Vitamin C because it has long been associated with supporting the immune system, resulting in fewer sick days and faster recovery.

What Is Vitamin C?

Vitamin C, also known as L-ascorbic acid is a water-soluble vitamin that your body cannot produce or store in large amounts. It is an essential component that is required for maintaining the muscle, body and blood vessels. Additionally, Vitamin C plays a crucial role in boosting your immune system by stimulating the production and functioning of white blood cells. The antioxidant found in Vitamin C can also protect cells from everyday damage that can result in inflammation, a weak immune system and long-term health problems.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains, "The body tightly controls tissue and plasma concentrations of vitamin C. Higher doses of vitamin C have lower absorption than moderate doses, and absorbed, unmetabolized ascorbic acid is excreted in the urine. Vitamin C status is typically assessed by measuring plasma vitamin C levels because other measures are more difficult to assess and the results may not be reliable."

Risks Of Vitamin C Deficiency

Deficiency in Vitamin C can lead to several health problems that can interrupt your normal life functioning. Experts note that people living with Vitamin C deficiency may experience slow wound healing, joint pain, bleeding gums, weekend immunity and fatigue.

Yasi Ansari, a registered nutritionist and Los Angeles-based certified sports dietitian specialist, told a lead media outlet, "Those most risk of deficiency are usually those who are not eating enough fruits and vegetables Amongst smokers (because they have higher oxidative stress and higher needs), individuals with gastrointestinal disorder and those with chronic inflammatory illnesses."

The US health agency notes, "Vitamin C deficiency causes scurvy, but this condition is rare in developed countries. The signs and symptoms of scurvy can appear within 1 month of consuming less than about 10 mg/day of vitamin C. The lack of vitamin C impairs collagen synthesis, weakening connective tissues. This can lead to petechiae, ecchymoses, purpura, joint pain, poor wound healing, hyperkeratosis, and corkscrew hairs. Without treatment, scurvy can be fatal."

Tips To Increase Vitamin C Intake

You can address Vitamin C deficiency through dietary improvements and supplementation. In severe cases, visit your doctor for medical interventions. Here are a few simple ways to increase Vitamin C intake:

Incorporate Vitamin C-rich foods such as berries, citrus fruits and vegetables into your diet.

Vitamin C is sensitive to heat and can be lost while cooking. Therefore, eat raw and fresh produce.

For individuals who find difficulty to meet Vitamin C demand through diet can opt for supplements.

