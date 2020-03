Vegetable oil has been an age-old ingredient in Indian households. Right from frying to sautéing, oils from mustard, coconut, soyabean and more have been widely used in our kitchens. These oils are not only rich in flavour but also considered quite healthy. According to experts, the total quantity of oils and fats you must consume should not be more than 10 teaspoons every day. This should include fats from both packaged and home-cooked foods. The source of more than half of these fats or oils should be unsaturated oils which are vegetable oils. Unsaturated fats are good for your heart health. They may also reduce your risk of stroke.

Here in India, vegetable oils are stuffed with essentials nutrients like vitamins A and D, which come with more health benefits than one. Therefore, it is necessary to avoid saturated fat and substitute it with unsaturated ones. You can do this by replacing butter with sunflower oil. This cooking oil decreases harmful cholesterol from your blood while reducing the risk of several cardiovascular diseases. Here, we guide you through some crucial health benefits of vegetable oils.

Reduces the risk of heart diseases

Vegetable oils may help in reducing the risk of heart diseases. A study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association noted that people who used vegetable oils for cooking regularly, had a better control over their blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Boosts the immune system



Vegetables oils may also help in revving up the performance of your immune system. A vegetable oil like coconut oil comprises of lauric acid, which fights bacteria and removes viruses.

Improves your metabolism



Olive oil can help in increasing your metabolism, especially if you are overweight, thanks to its phenolic compounds. They have antioxidant, anti-inflammatories and anti-blood clotting properties. These compounds boost your body’s metabolic rate.

Side effects of vegetable oils

While these health benefits of vegetable oils make them a very good option for your regular cooking oil, they come with their own set of demerits too. Vegetable oils are high in Omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids which are biologically active fats. These fats can be harmful if you have too much of them. They tend to damage your DNA by reacting with oxygen.