Why Kalonji Is Good For Heart Health: Benefits Of Black Nigella Seeds Explained

Kalonji, also known as black nigella seeds, offers powerful heart health benefits by helping manage blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and overall cardiovascular health.

Nigella sativa, or kalonji, has been used since ancient times and has been passed on to different generations. It has its medicinal use and has been used in medicine and is commonly known as superseed, and many might not know, but despite its benefits for faster hair growth, it also impacts the cardiovascular system. It also helps in maintaining balanced cholesterol levels. Kalonji seeds are full of antioxidants and bioactive substances. They also contain some proportion of iron, calcium, potassium and magnesium that prevents the heart from oxidative stress and inflammation. Kalonji is as easy and as versatile to add to your diet. The seeds may be sprinkled on salads, soups, or curries, or may be used as bread dough, or can be eaten in warm water in the morning. Another popular one is Kalonji oil, but it is to be used in moderation. Being in its miniature form, Kalonji has got major heart health benefits. Black nigela seeds can be useful in cardiovascular health through the support of healthy blood pressure, cholesterol, and reducing inflammation.

Kalonji Health Benefits

Here are some of the health benefits that kalonji has that might be helpful for you

Maintains Blood Pressure

Kalonji helps in maintaining normal blood pressure. Research indicates black nigella seeds could be used to relax blood vessels and have a beneficial effect on blood circulation, which can be helpful for controlling blood pressure.It leads to a healthier lifestyle if taken consistently.

Reduce Low-Density Cholesterol LDL

LDL, bad cholesterol, is a primary risk factor for heart disease. The seeds of Kalonji are said to help in the reduction of LDL cholesterol and also helps in the adequate HDL good cholesterol level. Kalonji contains antioxidants and healthy fats that could help to prevent the deposition of the plaque in the arteries and, therefore, atherosclerosis and other heart-related diseases.

Antioxidant Rich In Strengthening The Heart

Oxidative stress has the potential to cause blood vessels to be damaged and pose a risk of heart disease. Kalonji is rich in strong antioxidants, which neutralise the free radicals in the body. Cutting the oxidative damage, black nigella seeds might contribute to the long-term health of the heart and prevent cardiovascular complications of age.

Anti-Inflammatory Positive Implications On The Heart

Heart disease is directly related to chronic inflammation. The anti-inflammatory effect of kalonji leads to decreasing inflammation in the body, which also leads to healthier arteries and more efficient heartwork.

Promotes Normal Blood Sugar Level

Normal blood glucose levels are necessary to maintain the health of the heart, particularly for those who are at risk of cardiovascular problems due to diabetes. Kalonji seeds can also be used to enhance the sensitivity of insulin and promote a normal level of glucose, which indirectly lowers the workload on the heart.

Although kalonji is not a substitute for medical treatment, it is possible to consider it as a part of a healthy diet and lifestyle to achieve improved heart conditions in the long run. Like any natural remedy, it is better to take kalonji in a limited amount and visit a medical professional in case you have some health issues.

