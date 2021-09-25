Why Herbal Tea is Better Than True Tea

Herbal Tea Comes in Various Flavours.

One of the biggest reasons why herbal teas are favoured by health practitioners is that they are excellent for boosting your immunity.

There are very few things that can't be instantly fixed with a hot cup of tea. This is especially true for herbal tea, which unlike true tea, is not made with tea leaves but instead with dried flowers, roots, spices, herbs and fruits. Therefore, herbal tea is caffeine free and a good remedy for mental and physical quandaries. Rich with aroma, herbal teas are unlike any other type of tea including green tea and black tea in its healing prowess, as it is great for improving the digestive system, fighting flu-like symptoms, and fighting stress or anxiety. One of the biggest reasons why herbal teas are favoured by health practitioners is that they are excellent for boosting your immunity. They also help with digestion, weight loss, nausea, inflammation and more.

Some of the key benefits of herbal tea

Rich in Antioxidants: As herbal tea is not caffeinated, it is filled with antioxidants due to the high levels of polyphenols found in the flowers, fruits, roots, herbs and spices that it contains. These antioxidants prevent free radical damage and help fight major illnesses, keeping the body heavy and the mind fresh. Because the oxidation process in the body is delayed, it allows the cells in your body to remain younger for a longer period of time and therefore, slows down the aging process.

Helps with Weight Loss: Herbal teas made with lemon, ginger, cinnamon, pepper, fennel, carom seeds, cilantro, turmeric and lemongrass are great for boosting metabolism in your body, and therefore, favoured by fitness experts. For anyone intending to go on a weight loss journey, herbal tea is not only a delicious choice but also an effective one that gives quick results. Especially when combined with a workout regime, herbal teas work as a natural detox that aids in burning existing fat and accumulating more.

Relaxes and Soothes the Body: Known to have therapeutic benefits, herbal teas are big stress-relievers that rely completely on natural and authentic ingredients in order to flush out the toxins in your body and rejuvenate your mind. Chamomile tea has sedative effects that alleviate daily stress by putting you into a deep sleep and allowing you to wake up relaxed. Herbal teas that use citrus, floral or minty flavours can soothe your senses with their rich aroma and offer fantastic clarity of mind.

Promotes Good Health and Improves Immunity: With a good amount of bioactive compounds like phenolic acids, flavonoids, saponins, terpenoids and carotenoids, herbal teas greatly boost your immune system and look after your health. They have anti-bacterial, anti-aging, and anti-inflammatory properties, and also aid in digestion while offering pain relief from chronic illnesses.

Comes in Various Flavours: By now, you've realized that herbal teas are not just limited to singular flavours or tastes but also offer a myriad of choices. From floral tastes like rose, lavender and jasmines to fruity flavours like different types of berries, peaches, oranges and more, herbal teas give you the freedom to spoil your taste buds and explore everything from sweet to bitter teas. Green tea and herbal blends are also a big rage amongst health experts these days.

Herbal teas, caffeine free and super healthy, are the only type of tea that are safe to consume more than twice a day. Make sure to have your tea hot in order to absorb the maximum benefits. The goodness of natural ingredients loaded with a lot of flavour and nutrients can keep you fresh and healthy during the upcoming October heat.

The inputs in this article are shared by Ekta Jain, CMO, Octavius Tea.