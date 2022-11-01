Why Fermented Foods Are Suddenly Topping Your Nutritionist's-Made Diet Chart

Fermentation has been taken as a food preservation technique for quite a long time. Curd and pickles don't enjoy as much attention as green leafy vegetables or tangy juicy fruits. These foods have often been seen as food substitutes but what if we tell you that even a small quantity of them can do wonders for your gut health? With more growing evidence, there are observations that these fermented food contain some good bacteria and yeast that can improve your gut microbiome and can help us overcome many digestive disturbances.

Our gut has a rich microbiome composed of both good and bad bacteria. A healthy gut environment has a balance between the two. When the bad bacteria grows over the good bacteria, then it might facilitate the occurrence of digestive disorders. By including more fermented food in our diet, we are providing our bodies with more good bacteria that will enhance both our gut and oral health.

Create a vast, diverse microbiome

Research today is showing that a vast, diverse microbial community in the gut plays an instrumental role in boosting immunity and preventing any kind of inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. The fermented food one takes is equivalent to probiotic supplements that add live bacteria to your gut. With better hygiene that comes with processed food, our exposure to good bacteria has also been restricted. For these reasons, the imbalance between good and bad bacteria has become prevalent these days, some experts have noted. As per some experts, fermented food is not restricted to curd or yoghurt but also pickled vegetables like we see in the Korean dish Kimchi can also provide health benefits.

Not all fermented food is same

Experts have noted that not all fermented foods are the same. It has been observed that cheese is as fermented as yoghurt but the former is not as healthy as the latter. Also, some food products are not naturally fermented but make use of external agents like vinegar for the same. These shelf products might not be that healthy. As per some experts, having raw pickled vegetables can be a good addition to the restricted range of fermented food we consume each day.

Curd or Yoghurt or Buttermilk?

Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda and Gut health coach informed that curd has lactic acid bacteria called 'lactobacillus', yoghurt on other hand has two more strains of good bacteria called Lactobacillus Bulgaris and Streptococcus Thermophilus. These bacteria often reach the intestine alive and provide health benefits like improved digestion. However, both curd and yoghurt are heavy to digest. Also, as per Ayurveda, curd must not be consumed by people with obesity or skin disorders. However, buttermilk can be a good substitute for curd. It is known to provide the same benefits and is not heavy as curd to digest.

