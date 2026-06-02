Why do I feel tired after eating? Experts reveal 6 common causes of post-meal fatigue and sleepiness

Are you someone who feels instantly fatigued and tired after eating? This could be one of the signs of a medical condition called postprandial somnolence. Read on to know more.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 2, 2026 7:23 AM IST

Why do I feel tired after eating? Experts reveal 6 common causes of post-meal sleepiness

Food is meant to fuel your body and provide energy, not leave you feeling sluggish or ready for a nap. Yet many people experience fatigue, drowsiness, or a drop in energy shortly after a meal. While this is often a normal response, persistent tiredness after eating may sometimes indicate that your body is working harder than usual to digest food or that there may be underlying issues affecting blood sugar regulation, insulin response, or overall metabolic health.

Health experts are still studying the exact reasons behind post-meal fatigue. Research suggests that after eating, blood flow increases to the digestive system to help break down and absorb nutrients. At the same time, the gut releases hormones and chemical messengers that can influence the brain and promote feelings of relaxation and sleepiness.

This phenomenon is medically known as postprandial somnolence, though it is more commonly referred to as a "food coma." While occasional sleepiness after a meal is common, understanding what triggers it can help you make healthier dietary and lifestyle choices.

Why Do I Get Tired After I Eat?

Even the health experts are not sure what the cause of feeling tired after eating is. Research has shown that when you eat, your blood is diverted to your digestive system, and it eventually gets away from your brain. Studies also suggested that after eating, your gut releases hormones that affect your brain sleep cycle.

Feeling tired after eating is common, even if you don't know what the exact cause is. It is known as postprandial somnolence, but most people simply call it food coma.

Causes of Tiredness After Eating

People who have some serious health conditions are more likely to feel tired after having their meal. Not only this the type of food you eat and when, on what, can also cause this problem.

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What You Are Eating

What studies found out is that any kind of food can lead to sleepiness, but food that is rich in highly saturated fats and is filled with carbohydrates causes you to be lazy and more sleepy after eating. There are a few foods that contain a hormone named melatonin, which makes you feel sleepy, and can also lead you to take a nap after the meal.

Large Meals

A lot of people have the feeling of tiredness after consuming a long meal. But there is no particular information about why you have been particular about your meal size.

Timings of The Meal

Your body has a circadian rhythm that controls your sleep-wake cycle. This thing will take away your sleep at night and develop the feeling of being sleepy in the morning, and a lot of people call this an afternoon slump.

Alcohol With Meal

Alcohol is known for its quality of causing sleepiness. So if you are having it with a meal, you are surely going to feel tired after eating. And if you are having a meal that contains a lot of carbs in the afternoon, then be ready for a nap.

Low Blood Sugar

You must have heard about a sugar crash after having a meal. For healthy people, your body can process blood sugar levels correctly just after realising the right amount of insulin during a meal. So the idea of sugar crash is mostly a myth. But some people have health issues and face the problem of a drop in their blood sugar level after a meal. This is known as hypoglycemia, or postprandial hypoglycemia. It happens after 2 or 5 hours of having your meal.

Underlying Health Conditions

If you have a medical problem that makes you feel sleepy in general, then you are more likely to have the feeling of tiredness after a meal.

Keep a check on your lifestyle if you want to ensure a healthy life. Stay informed, select your habits wisely and enjoy a healthy body.

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