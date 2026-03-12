Why crash diets fail: Expert warns about weight cycling, muscle loss and fat gain

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Some observations from various studies indicate that weight cycling from dieting may lead to an individual losing his or her body composition through a reduction of muscle mass and an increase in total body fat. Fat deposits may be from the stimulation of enzymes found in white adipose tissue. Weight cycling is considered to be caused by weight loss from dieting.
Weight cycling is no longer an issue with overweight or obese individuals only but is also an emerging concern among younger individuals who are obsessed with their body image and physical appearance.
According to Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram, "After losing weight from dieting, an individual's body is known to decrease the level of energy expended at rest, during exercise, and during daily activities. If an individual chooses to diet through an unhealthy menu plan, he or she is at a great health risk".
Fad dieters do NOT lose lasting weight
Crash or fad diets rely on food gimmicks
Fad dieting can cause lasting injury
Disordered eating leads to weight regain
Fad dieting leads to disordered eating
During weight loss, there is a reduction in the resting metabolic rate (RMR), which is greater than that expected on the basis of the measured changes in body composition. This process is termed "metabolic adaptation" or "adaptive thermogenesis" and appears to be an adaptive response to counteract weight loss. In fact, metabolic adaptation has been proposed to persist for many years after weight loss. The most important goal of weight loss programs is the reduction in body fat content; nevertheless, there is often a reduction in lean tissue content.
The most crucial aspect of an effective weight management program would have to be the prevention of unwanted weight gain through excessive body fat accumulation.
The objective of an individual may be to lose weight and become skinny, and the best way to do it is to divide the objective into smaller objectives. A new perspective on weight loss could be the understanding of how the body stores fat when one eats certain foods, as opposed to the traditional perspective of weight gain being directly proportional to the amount of food one eats.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information.
