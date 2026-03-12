Why crash diets fail: Expert warns about weight cycling, muscle loss and fat gain

Crash diets may promise quick weight loss but often backfire. Expert explains how extreme dieting leads to weight cycling, muscle loss, and increased fat gain over time.

Some observations from various studies indicate that weight cycling from dieting may lead to an individual losing his or her body composition through a reduction of muscle mass and an increase in total body fat. Fat deposits may be from the stimulation of enzymes found in white adipose tissue. Weight cycling is considered to be caused by weight loss from dieting.

Weight cycling is no longer an issue with overweight or obese individuals only but is also an emerging concern among younger individuals who are obsessed with their body image and physical appearance.

Most Crash Diets Rely on Food Gimmicks

According to Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram, "After losing weight from dieting, an individual's body is known to decrease the level of energy expended at rest, during exercise, and during daily activities. If an individual chooses to diet through an unhealthy menu plan, he or she is at a great health risk".

Fad dieters do NOT lose lasting weight

Crash or fad diets rely on food gimmicks

Fad dieting can cause lasting injury

Disordered eating leads to weight regain

Fad dieting leads to disordered eating

What Happens During Weight Loss?

During weight loss, there is a reduction in the resting metabolic rate (RMR), which is greater than that expected on the basis of the measured changes in body composition. This process is termed "metabolic adaptation" or "adaptive thermogenesis" and appears to be an adaptive response to counteract weight loss. In fact, metabolic adaptation has been proposed to persist for many years after weight loss. The most important goal of weight loss programs is the reduction in body fat content; nevertheless, there is often a reduction in lean tissue content.

Strategies for Successful Weight Management

The most crucial aspect of an effective weight management program would have to be the prevention of unwanted weight gain through excessive body fat accumulation.

Maintain a calorific deficit in the body by taking in fewer calories (only a certified dietician is authorised to do this) compared to what is expended; gradual weight reduction is more effective and safer compared to rapid weight reduction. A low-calorie but well-balanced diet with emphasis on portion control, low-fat foods, and healthy eating habits instead of adopting dietary restrictions. Maintain regular and high levels of exercise, including aerobic and weight-training exercises, to maximise fat metabolism and preserve muscle mass. Maximise the individual's environment to reduce overeating behaviours and promote healthy eating habits (such as planning meals and limiting snacks with high calorific values). Maintain and maximise the individual's problem-solving capabilities to handle high-risk situations such as social events, stress, and emotional eating behaviours. Emphasis on long-term lifestyle changes and not on short-term weight loss strategies; the key to weight maintenance is the continuous monitoring of food habits and physical activity levels. Consistency is the key, and monitoring, physical activity, and the setting of achievable goals are the most significant factors in the success of weight maintenance.

The objective of an individual may be to lose weight and become skinny, and the best way to do it is to divide the objective into smaller objectives. A new perspective on weight loss could be the understanding of how the body stores fat when one eats certain foods, as opposed to the traditional perspective of weight gain being directly proportional to the amount of food one eats.

