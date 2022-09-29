Why Are Raisins Better Sweetener Than Sugar? Know From An Expert

Did you know raisins are one of the sweetest dry fruits and are an excellent sugar substitute? Here are all the health benefits of raisins you should know about.

Raisins are one of the sweetest dry fruits. This spongy and tiny dry fruit is used in many dishes to give it a touch of sweetness and desserts sweeter. Kishmish or raisins are naturally sweet and are excellent sugar substitutes. Raisins add nutritional properties to our diet. They are full of energy, minerals and vitamins. It is high in calories and sugar, but beneficial if eaten in moderation. Additionally, raisins can aid digestion, keep your bones strong and boosts iron level. Raisins are also cholesterol and fat-free, high in antioxidants and an excellent source of fibre.

Health Benefits Of Raisins

Dr Rohini Patil reveals the health benefits of sugar which proves that it is a better sweetener than sugar:

Improves eyesight

Raisins are rich in polyphenolic phytonutrients like vitamin A, A-Carotenoid and beta carotene which help in keeping your eyesight strong. These nutrients protect the eyes by reducing the free radical action that weakens the vision and causes muscular degeneration as well as cataract.

Regulates blood pressure

Raisins are low-sodium food that contains a good amount of potassium, which helps in balancing the sodium content in your body and in relaxing your blood vessels. As raisins are a good source of antioxidant dietary fibre that may favourably alter the biochemistry of blood vessels, causing them to be less stiff, which in turn, may reduce blood pressure.

Improves bone strength

Calcium which is present in raisins helps in strengthening bones. Raisins also contain a large amount of Boron which is important for bone formation. One can have soaked raisins for better absorption of nutrients and improved bone density. It improves wound healing and cognitive performance.

Supports weight loss goals

Raisins reduce your sweet cravings without loading on extra calories. As they are rich in fibre, which helps the body feel full for longer and satiate hunger. They help in controlling blood sugar levels and beat cravings, which supports weight loss

Prevents anaemia

The most essential element required for the formation of blood cells is Iron and raisins are rich in iron, vessels, copper and vitamins which help in building red blood cells and taking oxygen throughout the body. If you intake raisins properly with your daikon diet it can save you from iron deficiencies.

Lowers risk of chronic disease

Raisins contain a higher level of antioxidants. Antioxidants prevent cell damage caused by natural factors like lifestyle behaviour and ageing. Some of the more potent antioxidants in raisins are known as phytonutrients. These plant-based compounds reduce the risk of chronic conditions like diabetes, osteoporosis and cancer.

Raisins have enough sugar to provide you with an energy burst and it would be great if people include them in their diet. It is also a great option if you have tooth decay. Like any other dry fruit eating too much can create a problem and can be unhealthy for you. Don't be afraid but consume it at the limit.

(The article is contributed by Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle)