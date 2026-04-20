Why am I craving salt? 7 surprising reasons you keep reaching for salty foods

Salt cravings may signal dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, stress, hormonal changes or health issues. Experts note that occasional urges are normal but persistent cravings may indicate underlying concerns health.

Feeling like having something salty unexpectedly? Salt cravings are surprisingly strong be it when you are reaching for a chips packet in the middle of the night or sprinkling more salt on your food without even giving it a second thought. Although the occasional craving is a normal occurrence when they happen too often the cravings may be an attempt by your body to tell you about something more significant about your health.

Reasons you crave salty foods

The craving for salt is often a way your body is trying to send a signal for more salt to balance fluids, nerve and muscle activity in the body. The Mayo Clinic claims that occasional cravings are not dangerous but cravings that continue could indicate some underlying health problems or lifestyle choices. Here are several reasons why you might be craving more salty foods:

Dehydration: One of the most common reasons behind salt cravings is dehydration. Loss of fluids in the body means that you will lose vital electrolytes such as sodium. The imbalance may cause one to feel the need to eat salty foods in order to reestablish normalcy.

Electrolyte imbalance: Electrolytes like sodium, potassium and magnesium are important in body functions. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) states that this imbalance may cause symptoms such as fatigue, headaches and cravings for salt.

states that this imbalance may cause symptoms such as fatigue, headaches and cravings for salt. Chronic stress: Persistent stress not only changes your mood but it can also affect your eating habits. Cortisol is a hormone released by the body when you are stressed and this hormone can make you desire salty and high fat foods.

Hormonal changes: A shift in hormones particularly menstruation, pregnancy or menopause may cause abnormal food cravings. During these phases women might also feel more like having salty snacks.

Lack of sleep: Inadequate sleep may interfere with hormones that regulate hunger such as leptin and ghrelin. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that sleep deprivation can cause high sodium foods and high calorie foods.

Certain medical conditions: In other instances salt cravings can be associated with other existing health conditions such as Addison disease. This is a disorder of the adrenal glands which may result in low sodium levels causing a serious desire to consume salt.

Habitual eating patterns: At other times the cravings are merely habitual. Eating salty food regularly will get your taste buds used to a higher sodium content and will eventually lead you to desire to eat salt more and more frequently.

When should you be concerned?

Although it is normal to get occasional cravings for salt the urge can be uncommon or excessive. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines one should not have more than one gram of salt per day to lower the chances of high blood pressure and heart diseases. Ms Sonal Chandalia, Consultant Nutritionist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre told TheHealthsite.Com in case your cravings are constant and you have such symptoms as fatigue, dizziness or weakness then it is better to seek medical attention.

How to deal with salt cravings?

Simple lifestyle modifications are the first steps towards managing salt cravings. These urges can be reduced by staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, sleeping well and stress management. Electrolyte balance can also be maintained by incorporating foods rich in potassium such as bananas and greens. Experts note that your body is just indicating a temporary imbalance in most instances. However when salt cravings are a habit, being mindful of the underlying reason can go a long way in safeguarding your health at large.

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