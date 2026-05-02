Whole watermelon vs watermelon juice: Which is better for hydration?

As the temperature keeps soaring high being hydrated is not a wellness trend anymore but a must-have. And watermelon so frequently takes the centre stage when it comes to fruits in summer. But shall it be better to eat watermelon or drink watermelon? Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi gives his opinion on what really works in beating the heat.

Watermelon is a popular fruit during the summer season for its coolness. With almost 92 per cent of water content this juicy fruit has been known to have a cooling effect and has a natural sweet taste. Nevertheless the popularity of fresh juices is on the rise so people are replacing slices with a glass. However the way you eat watermelon can have a visible impact on your health, according to Dr. Singh.

Whole watermelon

Consuming watermelon as a whole provides hydration and more as the fruits has dietary fibre which is important in digestion and makes you feel more fuller. Fibre also reduces the release of natural sugars in the bloodstream avoiding an increase in the level of blood sugar.

Dr. Singh says whole fruits such as watermelon offer a mix of hydration, fibre and essential nutrients which in addition to aiding digestion help to keep energy levels high in times of extreme heat. Moreover chewing whole fruit also controls the amount of portions eaten which limits the possibility of overconsumption.

Watermelon juice

Although it might seem that watermelon juice is a great way to stay hydrated and refreshed it also has some downsides. Juicing eliminates the majority of the fibre leaving behind a concentrated source of natural sugars. This can result in faster sugar absorption into the blood which might not be the best for all particularly those who control their blood sugar levels.

Juices are quick to hydrate you but they tend to be deficient in fibre that whole fruits provide to make them more nutritionally balanced. You can drink a glass of juice and get more calories than you would by eating the slices of the fruit adds Dr. Singh. The other issue is that some packaged or even homemade juices contain added sugar or are consumed in large amounts further decreasing their health value.

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Which one should you prefer?

Whole watermelon definitely has a competitive advantage when it comes to conquering the heat in summer. It quenches, feeds and keeps you fuller without making your sugar levels spike abruptly. However fresh watermelon juice may be consumed on occasion particularly after outdoor activity as long as it is drunk without added sugar and sparingly.

Summer hydration is not just drinking but rather how you feed your body. Whole watermelon is more appropriate to the overall health objectives as it provides a balance of water, fibre and nutrients compared to juice. According to Dr. Singh the trick is to make it simple and natural as whole fruits are a better option when you need to stay hydrated and have long-term health outcomes. Therefore next time you pick up watermelon think about taking just a slice rather than pouring a glass.