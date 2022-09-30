Whole Body Detox During Navratri: Fasting Tips For Spiritual And Physical Wellness

- Health A-Z
Many of our religious rituals and festivals are based on fasting, like Navratri. The worship is accompanied by fasting. Actually, fasting during festivals are said to renew our spiritual energy. The fast and special diet renews the body too, by cleansing the system. Fresh fruits, fresh fruit juices, sprouts, nuts, taken during fasts provide high nutrition and also help to detoxify the system.
Fasting during Navratri originated as a means of restoring and rejuvenating the system. In ancient India, regular fasting was followed by the sages, as a method of purification. This was based on the belief that when we fast, the body processes are given a rest. Specific principles were laid down to make the method more scientific. The sages, with their own powers of higher consciousness, knew that controlled fasting should be followed. Fasting and eating specific foods, helps to remove the accumulation of wastes and improves the functioning of the nerves, soothing them and bringing about relaxation and mental well being.
Many people may not be well versed with the idea of fasting. Yet they may decide to participate in the Navratri fasts. If you are one of them, here are a few tips for you.
Vegetables and fruits contain valuable vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, antioxidants and other elements that actually aid the process of cleansing the system. If these are taken in juice form, they are easily assimilated, and the digestive system gets a much needed rest.
You need not eat boring food when you keep a fast. You can add flavour and variety by tweaking things a little. A few tips to make these special days fun.
(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)
