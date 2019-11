If you are a body builder, you will be familiar with whey protein and its benefits. Labelled a dietary supplement, this is a concentrated source of 100 per cent pure protein (no adulteration of fat or any other nutrient) derived from the watery portion of milk, which is usually seen leaving the milk, when making curd or cheese. There are three different types of whey protein depending on the amount of protein it contains. Whey protein concentrate contains 70-80 per cent of protein, while whey protein isolate contains 90 per cent of protein. Whey protein hydrolysate is different from the other two. It is the pre-digested form of both, so you cannot know the amount of protein it has. The pre-digested form is also easier to digest.

Often used by people who regularly hit the gym, whey protein is the main ingredient in power protein bars and protein powders. It is also used in making milk-based infant formulas, as an alternative to milk and for making cheese. It is good for people with lactose intolerance and it is given to people with HIV disease to increase their glutathione (antioxidant) level. While the benefits of whey protein are well-documented, there are some harmful side-effects of consuming high amount of whey concentrate and protein bars.

It is harmful for gut bacteria health

Consumption of whey protein has been linked with disturbances in the adult gut flora. According to a study published in Science Direct in 2017, lactoferrin (bacteria fighting chemical component) present in whey protein can even disturb the functioning of good bacteria in the gut and cause gastrointestinal issues and stomach upsets.

It can cause weight gain

Whey protein is a famous supplement and it helps in gaining weight. But studies suggest that while whey protein is good, products made from it are not. Protein powders and proteins bars made from whey protein also contain forms of sugar and may even contain fats. While it is true that fats can also increase your weight, but that is not the kind of weight you wish to gain. Gaining weight with sugar can cause major health implications such as diabetes.

It can cause nutritional deficiency

It is advised that you check the nutritional composition on the whey protein box, and talk to your doctor, before consuming it. Eating too much of protein and not balancing it with other nutrients can cause problems. While it is considered safe to consume whey protein naturally, problem arises with its supplements. Try using protein powder that contains other nutrients too.