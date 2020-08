According to Ayurveda, the ancient healing therapy from India, if you have desi ghee or clarified butter on an empty stomach, it can rejuvenate you and give you a health boost. It nourishes every single cell in your body and stimulates cellular regeneration. Having it daily on an empty stomach will also help you lose a lot of weight naturally. The butyric acid and medium-chain triglycerides in ghee breaks down stubborn body fats and flush them out of the body. But, even though, ghee has a lot of benefits, too much of it can be bad for health. You must always have this in moderation. One teaspoon on an empty stomach will give you all the benefits. Here, let us look at a few benefits of having desi ghee on an empty stomach. Also Read - 5 anti-cancer foods that you must definitely add to your diet

It will give you soft and glowing skin

Ghee is a natural moisturizer. Having it on an empty stomach will cleanse the body from the inside. It will moisturise your skin and also reduce the appearance of wrinkles and pimples. Have a glass of warm water after having a teaspoon of desi ghee for better results.

It improves blood circulation

Daily intake of this amazing food will prevent the thickening of arteries and improve blood circulation. This will also reduce the build-up of damaging free radicals in cells of your body cells. All this will have a positive impact on cardiovascular health.

It lubricates your joints

This lubricates your joints naturally. It promotes the formation of lubricants in the joints and increases calcium absorption too. Desi ghee is also rich in omega 3 fatty acids, which is known to prevent osteoporosis. It is very good for people with arthritis. Women above 50 years are prone to osteoarthritis so this will be a good addition to their diet. So, have this daily to make your skeletal system strong and fit.

It lowers the level of bad cholesterol

The omega 3 fatty acids in desi ghee helps you get rid of bad cholesterol in your body. It detoxifies the body too. This helps improve heart health and keeps many chronic ailments at bay.

It improves brain cell activity

All fat is not bad. Your brain cells need healthy fats to function and regenerate properly. Desi ghee contains healthy fats that can help in this. It also contains proteins, which stimulates the regeneration of neurotransmitters. It helps keep nerve endings active and improves cognitive function.

It makes your hair healthy

Having ghee on an empty stomach will make your hair shine. It stimulates the hair follicles and makes the roots strong. You will also be able to get rid of your dandruff problem.