What Type Of Diet Should One Follow If They Have Bile Duct Cancer?

VERIFIED

Managing bile duct cancer requires a comprehensive approach that includes proper medical nutrition therapy.

Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) is a challenging condition where cancerous cells develop in the tubes, breaking down fatty acids in our food. When these bile ducts become affected by cancer, various symptoms can occur. A well-planned diet is essential for individuals battling bile duct cancer treatment-related symptoms such as dehydration, nausea, lethargy, and weight loss. Senior Dietitian Aruna Mallya KMC Hospital, Mangalore, shares some nutritional suggestions to think about:

Avoid Unhealthy Foods: It's essential to avoid processed and unhealthy foods that can exacerbate symptoms and hinder recovery. Avoid bakery items, fried foods, ice cream, butter, ghee, palm oil, red meat, pizzas, burgers, and organic meats. Instead, consider using powdered forms of dry fruits in protein shakes for added nutrition. Supplements rich in protein can also be beneficial, especially when consuming solid foods becomes difficult due to treatment side effects. Healthy Fats and Protein Sources: Include healthy fats in your diet. Opt for full-fat versions of dairy products like cheese, yoghurt, and paneer. High-protein foods such as soy products, tofu, egg whites, avocado, lentils, and pulses should also be included. Additionally, lean cuts of white meat can provide essential nutrients without excess fat. Customized Diet Plan: Every individual may experience different symptoms and challenges during treatment. Therefore, it's essential to customize the diet plan based on specific needs and preferences. A high-calorie, high-fibre, low-fat, and high-protein diet can provide optimal nutrition and support throughout the treatment. Hydration and Fibre: Stay hydrated by consuming fluids throughout the day. Focus on incorporating fibre-rich foods into your diet, including cooked vegetables, soups, fruits, cooked sprouts, and green leafy vegetables. Fibre aids digestion and promotes overall gastrointestinal health. TRENDING NOW Moderate Fat Intake: While excess fat should be avoided, a small amount is necessary to absorb fat-soluble vitamins. Incorporate healthy fats in moderation to support overall health and nutritional balance. Limit Spicy, Caffeinated, and Alcoholic Foods: During treatment, it's advisable to avoid spicy foods, caffeine, and alcohol, as they can aggravate digestive issues and discomfort. Maintain Proper Hygiene: Practice good hygiene habits such as frequent handwashing and wearing masks, especially when treating infections and complications. Regular Exercise: Stress, boosting energy, and increasing appetite are beneficial during treatment.

In Conclusion

By following these dietary guidelines and working closely with healthcare professionals, individuals can optimize their nutritional intake, alleviate symptoms, and improve overall well-being during treatment.