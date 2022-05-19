What Should You Eat When You Have COVID-19?

In this article, we will talk about what foods you should eat when you are down with coronavirus.

Tested positive for COVID-19? Apart from self-isolating, you must focus on a good diet and proper rest too! But what should you eat when you have COVID? Let's understand from the experts.

COVID-19 is a severe respiratory disorder which can affect the lungs badly, however, the effect of this virus can also be noticed in other important organs too. These can include - the brain, heart, kidneys, etc. To recover fast from the virus infection and not let the symptoms persist for a long time, experts suggest that eating a healthy and clean diet is important. "Increase your intake of foods that are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties when you test positive for COVID-19," says Dr Mahima Banerjee.

Foods to Eat If You Have COVID-19

NOTE: Remember, these foods won't prevent you from contracting the novel coronavirus or cure the disease, but they have been shown to support immune health.

Eat Vitamin-D Rich Foods

In the last two and a half years, the experts have stated that eating foods that are rich in Vitamin-D is beneficial for the management of COVID-19 infection. Some of the foods which are rich in Vitamin D are -

Cod liver Egg yolk Sardines Salmon fish Fortified orange juice Canned tuna

Including Vitamin-A

Try to include foods in your diet which are rich in Vitamin-A. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble antioxidant. It has anti-inflammatory properties, and studies have shown that it may be beneficial for managing pneumonia and respiratory infections. Since COVID is a respiratory disease, one who is infected with coronavirus must include this in their diet. Some of the foods which you can eat are -

Green vegetables Chicken liver Collard greens Baby spinach Carrots Sweet potato

Add Zinc To Your Plate

Also, zinc is very important for patients who are recovering from COVID-19. Add these foods which are rich in zinc content.

Dark chocolate Hemp seeds Seafood oyster Pumpkin seeds Lentils Cashew nuts

