What Should You Eat When You Have COVID-19?

In this article, we will talk about what foods you should eat when you are down with coronavirus.

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : May 19, 2022 2:48 PM IST

Tested positive for COVID-19? Apart from self-isolating, you must focus on a good diet and proper rest too! But what should you eat when you have COVID? Let's understand from the experts.

COVID-19 is a severe respiratory disorder which can affect the lungs badly, however, the effect of this virus can also be noticed in other important organs too. These can include - the brain, heart, kidneys, etc. To recover fast from the virus infection and not let the symptoms persist for a long time, experts suggest that eating a healthy and clean diet is important. "Increase your intake of foods that are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties when you test positive for COVID-19," says Dr Mahima Banerjee.

Foods to Eat If You Have COVID-19

In this article, we will talk about what foods you should eat when you are down with coronavirus. NOTE: Remember, these foods won't prevent you from contracting the novel coronavirus or cure the disease, but they have been shown to support immune health.

Eat Vitamin-D Rich Foods

In the last two and a half years, the experts have stated that eating foods that are rich in Vitamin-D is beneficial for the management of COVID-19 infection. Some of the foods which are rich in Vitamin D are -

  1. Cod liver
  2. Egg yolk
  3. Sardines
  4. Salmon fish
  5. Fortified orange juice
  6. Canned tuna

Including Vitamin-A

Try to include foods in your diet which are rich in Vitamin-A. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble antioxidant. It has anti-inflammatory properties, and studies have shown that it may be beneficial for managing pneumonia and respiratory infections. Since COVID is a respiratory disease, one who is infected with coronavirus must include this in their diet. Some of the foods which you can eat are -

  1. Green vegetables
  2. Chicken liver
  3. Collard greens
  4. Baby spinach
  5. Carrots
  6. Sweet potato

Add Zinc To Your Plate

Also, zinc is very important for patients who are recovering from COVID-19. Add these foods which are rich in zinc content.

  1. Dark chocolate
  2. Hemp seeds
  3. Seafood oyster
  4. Pumpkin seeds
  5. Lentils
  6. Cashew nuts

