What Most People Get Wrong About White Vs Brown Eggs

White vs brown eggs: Does shell colour really affect nutrition, taste, or quality? Here's the truth behind the common myths and what actually matters when choosing eggs.

Get into any grocery store, and most probably you will find that the prices of brown eggs are higher compared to white eggs. Most of the shoppers believe that it implies the brown eggs are healthy, more nutritious, or more natural. Nevertheless, this is among the largest food myths about eggs. Insignificant facts are that there is not much difference between white and brown eggs, as most people have imagined. The main distinction between white and brown eggs is reduced to the kind of hen breed and not the quality of the egg. White feathers and white earlobes. Hens with white feathers and white earlobes, like White Leghorns, normally lay white eggs. Brown eggs are laid by hens with red or brown feathering, as with Rhode Island Reds, and red ear lobes. That's it. Shell colour is merely a genetic characteristic.

Brown Vs White Eggs: Which Eggs Taste Better?

Among the widely spread ones is the belief that brown eggs are healthier. The fact is that white and brown eggs are almost the same in their nutritional content.

Both of them are rich sources of protein, healthy fats, vitamin B12, vitamin D, choline and important minerals such as selenium. The nutritional value of an egg is more dependent on what the hen feeds on and how it is reared, other than the shell colour.

An example of this is the eggs, which are labelled as enriched in omega-3, which are the products of hens that have been fed on a special diet, high in flax seeds or fish oils. These advantages have nothing in common with the colour of the egg, either white or brown.

A lot of consumers will associate the higher price with the quality yet the difference in cost is simply explained. Brown egg-producing hens tend to be larger and demand more feed, which drives up the cost of farming. The additional costs are transferred to the customers, and brown eggs become more expensive in the market. The increased price has no bearing on the egg being healthier and tastier.

Another myth that stands is about the taste. Others say that brown eggs are more rich or fresher and the majority of blind taste tests have no perceived difference. The taste depends on what the hen ate and the freshness of the egg and the manner in which it is cooked and not the shell colour.

Brown Vs White Eggs:Which Eggs Are healthier?

To find healthier eggs, you need to pay attention to the labels and not the shell colour. Such terms as free-range, pasture-raised, or organic give more information about the manner in which hens were reared. Well-fed hens, which are raised in a humane manner, may contain almost double the quantity of a few specific nutrients, with or without a white or brown shell.

The biggest mistake that most people make with regards to white vs brown eggs is that the colour of the shell is quality. The truth is that white and brown eggs are identical in terms of nutrition whereas the decision of which to buy is usually influenced by preference or price. Otherwise, freshness, farming, and what you need yourself are more important than paying more money on colour. It is the contents inside what counts greatly more than the color of the shell when it comes to eggs.

