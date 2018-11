Fruits are healthier for our body. But most of us do not know at what time eating fruit can be more effective and beneficial for the body. Eating fruit at any time can lead to various health problems which include digestive problems, constipation, stomach upset, insomnia, and even serious illness like diabetes. Studies have found that eating fruit on a particular time during the day can have both positive and negative effects on the body.

Fruits can also be harmful too

Having some fruits in the morning can be helpful as they provide instant and additional energy to the body. While the body won’t get instant energy if you eat some other fruits at the same time. Usually, the right time to eat fruit is also important because the carbohydrate which is found in the fruit which gives instant energy to the body by turning it into normal sugar. But when the body does not break the sugar, it accumulates in the form of fat and causes other problems including weight gain.

Morning time is better for eating fruit

The right time to eat fruit is in the morning. By eating fruits on an empty stomach, the digestive system of our body breaks the sugar present in the fruit very quickly, due to which the body gets the full benefit of the nutrients present in the fruit. Fruit contains abundant nutrients which help in protecting the body from diseases and also helps in removing weakness and increasing blood counts in the body. Therefore, in order to consume all the nutrients present in fruits, fruits should be eaten in the morning.

Have it as a healthy snack

If you want, you can eat as many fruits you can in the morning. Apart from this, fruit can be eaten in the middle of the lunch and the breakfast as a snack. At breakfast, fruits which can be eaten are apple, papaya, watermelon, kiwi.

Eat fruits in between meals

Besides the morning time, eating fruits between meals is also considered to be the best. In the intervals between two meals, the stomach is empty and various enzymes are secreted in the stomach, due to which the speed of digestion gets accelerated and the sugar in the fruit is easily digested. It provides the body with greater nutrients, fibre, mineral and other elements. In the same way, evening time is also suitable for eating fruit.