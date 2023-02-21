What Is The Best Time To Drink Green Tea For Weight Loss: Morning Vs Night

Green Tea For Weight Loss: Morning Vs Night, What Is The Best Time?

Green tea is a healthy powerhouse that has taken the world by storm. But did you that drinking it at the right time of the day is important in order to enjoy the health benefits, it comes packed with? Read on to know more.

Morning tea is a daily ritual for people all around the world. Getting out of bed to a warm cup of tea with a newspaper is the usual morning scene. In many countries, they prefer tea over coffee in order to kickstart their metabolism rate and activate the body for the whole day. Nothing can beat the warmth of a cup of freshly brewed tea with some cookies in the morning. There are several types of teas available around the world -- green tea, black tea, blue-pea tea, white tea, etc.

Almost all of them are good for the body and overall health. But, today we will talk about one of the most common teas that we all prefer to have in the morning. Any guesses? Scroll down.

Green Tea For Weight Loss

Green tea is an amazing elixir when it comes to teas with health benefits. It comes packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that make it just the right thing to add to our daily diet. In simpler words, green tea is enjoyed by those who like the subtle aroma and its many health benefits. We all talk a lot about the right quantity of this tea that one should consume, but what we never highlight is the ideal time to drink tea.

Yes, there is a thing called 'right time to drink green tea'. So what is it? Let's figure it out.

To understand this, we need to know what is there in green tea that makes it so good for our health, yet a dangerous one if not consumed the right way (at the right time). Have you ever thought about what gives us a kick after drinking a cup of tea? It's the caffeine in it. As per our research, Black tea and matcha tea have the highest amount of caffeine in them compared to normal green tea. But caffeine is still there and that is what makes it a drink that shouldn't be consumed at any time of the day.

You must be thinking, why are we talking about tea cultivation and caffeine? It is so because caffeine has a peculiar effect on our overall health and depending on how much tea or coffee we consume, the influences change! This is why drinking it at the right time is important to get the right benefits out of it.

Well, just to make it clear, caffeine in green tea is not the real villain. It comes with several other health benefits, including boosting memory, concentration, and attention, and keeping you energetic. However, the caffeine which is present in green tea comes packed with some serious side effects. It stimulates the production of hydrochloric acid in our stomach lining, basically the acids that help digest our food. Overproduction of this stomach acid can damage the walls in the long run and leave your stomach in a severe condition.

Side Effects of Green Tea

Excessive green tea can have some severe impact on your health, here are some of the side effects of green tea (when you drink it on an empty stomach) that one should know:

Heartburn Acidity Stomach problems Digestive issues Headaches Anxiety Sleeping problems Anemia Bleeding disorder Nausea Liver issues Bone health

What Is The Right Time To Drink Green Tea?

"Drinking green tea which has high caffeine levels on an empty stomach can lead to queasiness or nausea. In some people, too much caffeine causes heartburn, irritability, jittery hands, and rapid heartbeats. That is why is never suggested to have this tea on an empty stomach or the first thing in the morning," says Dr. Naymbiar Tejashwi, Nutritionists.

Then when should one drink green tea for its best results? As per the experts, the best time to drink tea is an hour after breakfast or lunch, or in the evening along with some snacks. There are also some amazing ways in which one can consume green tea to lose weight. Green tea mixed with herbs, honey, or lemon, is an amazing drink that can help in kickstarting the day on the right note (but not on an empty stomach, drink it the way we mentioned above.) Also, if you are already suffering from any health condition, make sure to consult your doctor about the ideal time to have tea or coffee if you are on any medications.

