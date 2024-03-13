What Is Fried Rice Syndrome And Why Is It Dangerous?

VERIFIED

Fried rice syndrome refers to food poisoning caused by the bacteria 'Bacillus cereus'. It forms spores that release harmful toxins. If cooked foods are stored improperly, common bacteria like Bacillus cereus can grow in the environment.

Food has a direct link to health, and one must ensure that they are consuming meals at proper hours and that the food has been stored, cleaned and cooked in a hygienic manner. Otherwise, it can lead to many health issues, including food poisoning which, in some cases, can prove to be fatal. One example of it is 'fried rice syndrome', which refers to food poisoning caused by the bacteria 'Bacillus cereus'. It forms spores that release harmful toxins. If cooked foods are stored improperly, common bacteria like Bacillus cereus can grow in the environment. This bacteria thrives at room temperature and multiplies in starchy foods like rice and pasta. So, be very careful when consuming these foods at home. Read on to find out more.

According to Minal Shah, chief dietitian at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, the longer a food is kept at room temperature and not refrigerated, the more the bacteria will produce toxins. "Bacillus cereus produces a type of cell called a 'spore', which is resistant to heating. While heating leftovers to a high temperature may kill other bacteria, it might not have the same effect if the food is contaminated with bacillus cereus. These dormant spores can grow and become active with the right temperature and conditions. This is how toxins can cause poisoning," she warned.

Fried Rice Syndrome Symptoms

The symptoms of infection with Bacillus cereus include diarrhea and vomiting. Vomiting is usually a primary symptom. The incubation time is short, and symptoms kick in within one to six hours after ingesting the contaminated food, said the expert, adding that some other symptoms are nausea and abdominal pain.

But, Why The Name 'Fried Rice Syndrome'?

The expert added that the moniker can sometimes be misleading, as these bacteria are also found in vegetables, meat, and dairy products, besides rice and pasta.

Fried Rice Syndrome: Treatment

"Although the symptoms can be managed symptomatically, hydration is the key to avoiding further vomiting or diarrhea complications. While most symptoms settle in 24 hours, it is best to seek medical help. Furthermore, hospitalisation occurs only in rare cases, as severe cases can cause acute liver failure and death," said the dietitian.

Fried Rice Syndrome: Prevention

Keep the following things in mind, as suggested by the expert:

You may like to read