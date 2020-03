5:2 diet has proven to be very effective at reducing the levels of this hormone and improving your insulin sensitivity.

We’ve all heard about intermittent fasting. In fact, it’s one of the most popular diet trends doing the rounds. 5:2 is a type of intermittent fasting that mostly allows you to eat what you want. However, this diet is known to come with a host of health and weight loss benefits.

Following 5:2 diet

For five days a week you can stick to your normal eating routine and there will be no bar on your calorie intake. However, for two days you need to practise intermittent fasting restricting your calorie count to 500-600. While men can have 600 calories during those two days, women need to restrict themselves to 500 calories. It’s good to choose weekdays for following this diet when you have to confine yourself to just two to three small meals. However, if binge too much on junk or deep-fried food during the rest of the five days, your weight loss efforts may be baffled. Make sure that your menu isn’t high on fatty foods on the ‘normal’ days.

Health benefits of this diet

Fasting for some people is easier to follow than continuous calorie restriction. Also, many studies have shown that different types of intermittent fasting may significantly reduce your insulin levels. 5:2 diet has proven to be very effective at reducing the levels of this hormone and improving your insulin sensitivity.

There is another type of diet similar to 5:2. Known as 4:2 diet, it involves fasting on alternate day. This eating pattern also helps in reducing insulin resistance, asthma, seasonal allergies, heart arrhythmias, menopausal hot flashes etc.

The 5:2 diet for weight loss

If you need to lose weight, then 5:2 diet is very effective because the eating pattern here helps you consume lesser calories. According to studies, intermittent fasting is even more effective when combined with exercise, such as endurance or strength training.

What to do if you feel very hungry

While starting any diet, feeling hungry in the beginning is quite normal. In 5:2 diet also, you can expect yourself to get hunger pangs during the first few days. However, you will get used to it after a few weeks. Consult a nutritionist if you find it difficult to follow this diet.