Green chili is the key ingredient in many spicy Indian dishes. Read on to know what happens to your body when you eat green chilis every day.

Do you love spicy food? Whether you want to add a little spiciness or give your curry a ‘tadka,’ green chillies is perfect ingredient to choose. As it turns out, green chilli not only revs up your meal but offers a multitude of benefits. An ingredient that has so many health benefits ought to be a part of your meal. Here is what happens when you make green chilli a part of your daily regime. Also Read - Is eating dried fruit healthy? Know the many health benefits it has to offer

Health Benefits Of Green Chilli

From boosting immunity to relieving constipation to aiding weight loss, this lip-smacking pepper has so much to offer. What is even more interesting is that green chilis are so low in calories that they can pass for a fat-free ingredient to add to your diet. Plus, it is a great source of various nutrients, including vitamin A, C, K and phytonutrients. If you are still not convinced as to why you should make this chilli a part of your regular meal, then here are its health benefits. Also Read - Diabetes Diet: 7 Indian foods to control blood sugar levels

Aids Weight Loss

Green chilis can be the perfect addition to the meal of someone trying to get rid of extra kilos. They are low in calories and helps speed up your metabolism. Metabolism is the process in which the food we eat is converted into energy required for our body to thrive. This helps burn calories and results in weight loss. Also Read - Go for these foods if you want to tame diabetes

Keeps Heart Healthy

It contains beta-carotene, which helps maintain the proper functioning of the cardiovascular system. It also reduces blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which alleviates the chances of developing atherosclerosis. This, in turn, lowers the risk of heart diseases.

Provides Relief From Common Cold

Green chilis contain capsaicin, which stimulates blood flow through the membranes and causes mucus secretion to become thinner. In simple words, it can help ward off infections like the common cold and make you feel better.

Boosts Immunity

You need a have a strong immunity more than ever, and what is better than including natural ingredients that will strengthen the immune system. Presence of vitamin C and beta-carotene in green chillies can help bolster the immune system. However, you should store these peppers in a dark, cool area because they tend to lose vitamin C when exposed to heat, light and air.

Good For Diabetes

It is a fact well-known that diabetes is a prevailing disease and affects millions of people across the globe. People with diabetes can include green chilli in their diet as it helps balance blood sugar levels. However, green chilli, along with diabetes medication, can cause your blood sugar levels to become lower than normal. So, diabetics should be cautious.

Side Effects Of Green Chili

So far, we have discussed the health benefits of chilli pepper, but we need to look at the downside of it as well. As we all know, too much of anything can be harmful to the body, and the same goes for green chilli. While it does offer many health benefits, it can also be harmful in some cases. Here are the possible side effects of chilli pepper.

May lead to inflammation

The burning flavour of these peppers many cause an intense burning sensation, which in turn, may cause severe pain, and inflammation.

May cause diarrhoea

Some people may experience abdominal pain or painful diarrhoea. If you are prone to digestive issues, eating it regularly may worsen symptoms so you might want to cut back.

May Cause Skin Allergies

Green chilis contain capsaicin. Too much of this compound in your system can lead to skin allergies. Make sure you eat green chilis in moderation.

In short, including this spicy pepper in your diet can help you in more ways than one. However, it can create a problem when consumed in excess. You can eat it in moderation, but it does not make you immune to any diseases. So, be careful about how much you eat.