When you love something enough, you might think you are an addict. For instance, you might have a serious need for a certain food. But when it comes to ingredients like sugar, the word 'addiction' begins to have a whole other meaning. Increased consumption of refined sugar can increase the risk of insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and impact cognitive function. So, it would be a nice idea to eliminate added sugar from your diet. But how will it affect your body?

Negative Effects Of Eating Added Sugar

Sugar doesn't only increase your risk of developing diabetes, but it has zero nutritional value and add to your cravings. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cutting back on sugary treats is a big step towards healthy eating for weight loss. As it turns out, sugary treats may give you brain fog and even accelerate the signs of ageing.

What Happens When You Stop Eating Sugar?

Immediate Effect Of Eating Sugar

The immediate effects of excess sugar can lead to cravings and mood swings. Eating it activates a dopamine response in your brain and affect your mood. It could also lead to varying drops in blood glucose levels, sweating and irritable moodiness.

After A Few Hours

Loading up on sugar limits our desire to eat nutrient-dense foods. But when you quit, you will have more space to fill your system with healthy fats, proteins, and fibre.

A Few Days After Quitting

This is when it hits! You might start to feel a bit off after a few days of quitting. Depending on the body’s level of sugar addiction, different people experience different symptoms. When you stop eating it, you might experience withdrawal symptoms like headaches and low energy levels. In some cases, it could be the opposite. You might feel more energized and productive as you don’t feel the need to fill up on sugar. You might even feel hungry and thirsty. Quench the thirst by keeping yourself hydrated as it might even keep your cravings under control.

A Month After Quitting

Kudos to you if you haven’t had sugar for a month, especially if you have had a sweet tooth all your life. But once you reach this phase, that’s when good things start to happen. Your desire to have sugary treats will disappear, and you will start experiencing the health benefits. Here are the health benefits of quitting it for a month:

When you get rid of the calories in the form of added sugar and add whole foods in your diet, you feel full sooner. It will help you keep your weight in check

Cutting back on sweets means lower calories and body weight, which, in turn, means improved cholesterol levels

Even if you are at a healthy weight, cutting back on added sugar means better nutrition. This will help keep your blood sugar levels stable as your body will have more nutrients to repair and protect itself

Too much of it in the system can damage blood vessels and the nerves that control your heart. Giving up on added sugar may lower your risk of heart disease

Sugar is the main culprit when it comes to tooth decay. Cutting back on sugars can slow or stop the decay, giving you healthy teeth

The more sugar in your system, the more likely you are to develop serious diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and other illnesses. Reducing the intake alleviates this risk

Quitting sugar can benefit you in more ways than one, but sometimes it can backfire. Make sure you consult a professional before making any dietary changes to your daily regime. If weight loss is your goal, keep in mind that an amalgam of healthy eating and physical exercise is the right way for effective results.