What Happens To Your Body When You Stop Eating Sugar For 30 Days

Read on to know how cutting down on sugar intake for a month can affect your body.

Sugar is an enemy for all those who are trying to lose weight. But is that it? Not really. Sugar can invite more problems to your daily life than you could ever think. From encouraging high blood pressure to weight gain, diabetes and fatty liver diseases, consuming sugar daily can have severe side effects on your overall health. So what is the remedy? Cut down your sugar intake!

Yes, cutting back on sugar can have some pretty sweet effects on your health. Cutting out added sugars, even just for a month, may seem difficult at first, but the benefits it can bring are well worth it. From a lowered risk of diabetes to better gut health and less anxiety etc. We spoke to Samiksha Kalra, Head Dietitian and Nutritionist, at Rosewalk Hospital, to understand what may happen to your body when you don't add sugar to your diet for 30 days.

What Happens When You Don't Eat Sugar For A Month?

Chronic inflammation, which affects nearly around 155 million Indians, has been linked to a wide range of illnesses, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's, and arthritis, and three out of five people across the globe die of these inflammatory diseases. Among other common lifestyle factors excessive drinking, smoking, obesity, and chronic stress may increase your chances of inflammation.

Reduced Risk of Cancer

Sugar intake may be a risk factor in the development of some cancers, with an emphasis on breast cancer. Giving up sugar may also reduce your risk of certain cancers.

Increased Energy

While sugar is a source of energy, the type of source is the most important thing is that refined sugar, such as those found in processed foods, cookies, chips, and cake, can make you feel sluggish and lethargic. So, if you were to try a sugar cleanse for an entire month, chances are that you'd likely feel a natural increase in your energy levels.

Better Gut Health

If you are struggling with bloating and an unpredictable digestive system, you may want to give yourself a break from sugar. As it turns out, cutting out sugar for a month may be beneficial to your digestive health. One of the ways it can do this is by helping you achieve a better balance of "good" gut bacteria. This can lead to too many bad bacteria and not enough of the good kind, and can potentially cause gastrointestinal issues like gas, bloating diarrhoea, or even constipation.

Better dental health

Yes, cutting down your sugar intake can help in maintaining your dental health too. So, for good dental health, stop eating sugar on a daily basis. Instead, go for palm jaggery, or normal jaggery and organic honey.

