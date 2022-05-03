What Happens To Your Body When You Increase Your Water Intake?

TheHealthSite.com spoke to Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach and founder of Miten Says Fitness to understand what actually happens to the body when someone drinks an ample amount of water. Read on to know!

It is no secret that we are mostly made of water. It is in our blood, it is in our muscles, our cells, it's everywhere in our body! Thus, drinking an adequate amount of water is crucial, especially in a country with tropical weather like India. With the sweltering summer upon us, it's increasingly important to have water around the clock not just because it helps keep your body healthy and hydrated, but because its functions go way beyond that. From flushing out toxins to helping you regulate your body, water is an important part of our life and our weight loss journey too. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach and founder of Miten Says Fitness to understand what happens to the body when someone drinks an ample amount of water. Read on to know!

Drinking Water May Suppress Your Appetite Naturally

Did you know that our brain often cannot differentiate between hunger and thirst, and often mistakes thirst for hunger? This ensures we end up eating and not drinking water if we're just thirsty! Drinking a couple of glasses of water will send messages of fullness to the brain and promote a feeling of satiation. According to a small study published in Clinical Nutrition Research, drinking water before meals may help in naturally reducing the calorie intake and resultantly support weight management.

Drinking Water May Stimulate Your Metabolism

Drinking water especially chilled water helps stimulate the process of 'thermogenesis' or heat production in the body. This stimulates the body's metabolism and promotes higher energy expenditure. I'll be transparent here and tell you that this does not create a substantial calorie deficit for weight loss, but it may support more effective weight management.

Drinking Water May Reduce Your Overall Liquid Calorie Intake

The biggest mistake a lot of people make is consuming liquid calories, which can be very easily avoided. Think about it drinking a glass of water instead of consuming the higher calorie alternatives such as sodas, juices, or sweetened coffees and teas means you immediately cut off anywhere between 200-500 calories a day! Making water your drink of choice is the best way to keep yourself hydrated while keeping off the extra unwanted calories.

Drinking Water May Help You Exercise

Did you know that water dissolves electrolytes and distributes them throughout the body? This electrical energy triggers the muscle contractions required for movements. An imbalance of electrolytes may lead to cramping, and lack of water in the cells causes it to break down protein more quickly and build muscle slowly, making your workout sessions less effective. To get the most out of your workout sessions, staying hydrated is the key!

Drinking Water May Reduce Stress And Improve Motivation

It's no secret that dehydration causes dizziness, confusion, and fatigue. Additionally, dehydration has been linked to reduced alertness, sleepiness, and increased production of cortisol, the stress hormone. All these symptoms can affect a person's motivation to cook, eat healthy, exercise, and make healthier choices. Hence, drinking adequate water helps provide mental balance and well-being and is a way to stay motivated on your weight loss journey.

I would recommend drinking anywhere from 4-6 litres of water a day. It is a good idea to spread your water intake throughout the day for optimum hydration at all times.

