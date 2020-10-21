Some of the common effects of consuming too much salt.

Salt is not just an essential ingredient that adds flavour to your food to enhance the taste. It is also an important mineral that is vital for the proper functioning of your nerves. Table salt, which we usually use while cooking, contains sodium. This sodium, if ingested in a large amount, can lead to serious cardiovascular problems, including hypertension. Also Read - 6 health benefits of drinking grape juice

The sodium content in salt helps your body maintain proper water and mineral balance. But adding more amount of this salt can leave unpleasant effects on your body. For you, it might just be a bucket full of salty crispy fries that you love to devour while watching a movie or your favourite show on your weekends. But your body has to work extra to get rid of that extra sodium that you have consumed. Here are some of the common effects of excess salt intake: Also Read - T-cells help women keep their blood pressure down in stressful situations

Increase in the body’s water retention

When you consume too much salt, it increases your body’s water retention. You might have noticed how bloated you start feeling after overconsumption of salt. This phenomenon happens because the body tries to maintain the natural sodium-water ratio in your body. When you consume extra salt, your kidneys hold on to the extra water, leading to the water retention problem. This may further result in bloating and swelling of your hands and feet. Also Read - 7 essential oils that can help you bring down your high blood pressure naturally

High blood pressure

Overconsumption of salt-rich foods increases the flow of blood in your blood vessels and arteries. This leads to temporary high blood pressure. However, this phenomenon is not common for every individual, it depends highly on genetics and hormones. Old people are more prone to experience high blood pressure after the consumption of too many salty foods.

Dehydrates you from inside

Overconsumption of salty food may increase your urge to drink more water as you feel parched due to the high level of sodium in your blood. This happens because when you consume more sodium (salt), your body immediately tries to balance the sodium-to-water ratio, leaving you thirsty and dehydrated.

How much salt should you take?

According to various studies over the years, it is recommended that the average salt intake for an adult should be 5 grams or less than that.

What can you do if you have eaten too much salt already?

While we are all aware of the health implication of overconsumption of salt, occasional indulgences are common. But, don’t feel disheartened! Try these simple tips to bounce back:

Drink at least 3.7 liters of water every day.

Indulge in some intense workout such as running, weight lifting, etc, which will cause sweating.

Have one banana everyday to balance the sodium level in your blood.

Also, include potassium-rich foods in your daily diet to reduce the effect of sodium in the body. Having potassium-rich foods like leafy greens, white beans, bananas can help the body to fight the negative effects of sodium.