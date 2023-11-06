What Do Chia Seeds, Parsley And Bone Broth Have In Common?

According to a nutritionist, a well-balanced, wholesome diet rich in fresh, natural ingredients can do wonders for your overall health and vitality.

Chia seeds are a popular ingredient in many healthy foods such as smoothies, cookies, simple chia water, pudding, etc. They are mostly consumed for their weight loss benefits. Parsley, on the other hand, also has numerous health benefits. Consumed as a herb, it is important for bone health and is good for the heart and eyes, too. Bone broth is rich in protein and other nutrients, and can help build muscles and bones. It is also said to be good for digestion. But, what do these three unlikely food items have in common?

These three foods are said to clean your body from the inside out, said nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor. She mentioned in an Instagram post that cleansing your body from the inside out is a "key step to unlock your body's full potential, promoting a radiant complexion, optimal weight, and lasting vitality". The expert added that because they are gelatinous, chia supports a healthy gut by absorbing toxins that build up over time. Similarly, parsley helps increase the production of bile and gastric juices that are essential for proper enzyme functions for food and nutrient absorption.

Bone broth, which is of good quality, can help support a clean and healthy gut. The herbs, spices and apple cider vinegar in it facilitate this process.

Why is cleansing your gut so important?

1. Detoxification: "Our bodies naturally accumulate toxins from the environment, processed foods, and stress. A clean diet filled with detoxifying foods like leafy greens, citrus fruits, and cruciferous vegetables supports the liver and kidneys in eliminating harmful substances," she said.

2. Digestive health: Fibre-rich foods, such as whole grains, legumes and fruits keep your digestive system running smoothly, preventing constipation and promoting a healthy gut microbiome, she added.

3. Improved nutrient absorption: A clean diet can help the body absorb essential nutrients more effectively, ensuring you get the maximum benefit from your food.

4. Weight management: It can aid in weight management by reducing cravings for unhealthy foods, regulating blood sugar levels, and promoting a feeling of fullness.

5. Glowing skin: The nutrients in such foods nourish your skin from the inside, resulting in a radiant complexion.

6. Enhanced energy: This diet provides a steady source of energy, reducing fatigue and boosting overall well-being.

"By incorporating whole foods, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your diet, you can naturally cleanse your body from the inside out, leading to a healthier, happier you," the nutritionist mentioned.

How to consume chia seeds? Have them in salads, smoothies, oatmeals, or in plain water.

How to consume parsley? Have them in soups, salads, or any other savoury dish.

How to consume bone broth? Make it at home with a lot of vegetables and herbs.