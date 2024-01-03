What Comprises A Fertility-Friendly Diet For Men? Here Are Some Doctor Tips

Male fertility is a "multifaceted aspect" of reproductive health, and diet plays a crucial role in influencing sperm health, says Dr Nisha Pansare, fertility consultant at Nova IVF Fertility Hospital. She adds that one must adopt a nutrient-rich diet to enhance sperm quality and overall fertility.

Understanding sperm health

"Sperm health is a key factor in achieving successful conception. It involves various aspects including sperm count, motility, morphology, and overall vitality. A well-balanced diet can contribute significantly to maintaining optimal sperm health," says Dr Pansare.

According to the doctor, some essential nutrients for sperm health are:

Antioxidants: Antioxidants like vitamins C and E play a vital role in neutralising free radicals that can damage sperm. Incorporate citrus fruits, berries, nuts, and seeds into your diet.

Antioxidants like vitamins C and E play a vital role in neutralising free radicals that can damage sperm. Incorporate citrus fruits, berries, nuts, and seeds into your diet. Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, contribute to the structural integrity of sperm cells and support overall reproductive health .

Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, contribute to the structural integrity of sperm cells and support overall . Zinc: Zinc is a crucial mineral for sperm production and testosterone metabolism. Foods like lean meats, whole grains, and legumes are rich sources of zinc.

Zinc is a crucial mineral for sperm production and testosterone metabolism. Foods like lean meats, whole grains, and legumes are rich sources of zinc. Folate: Folate is essential for DNA synthesis and repair, making it vital for the development of healthy sperm. Leafy greens, lentils, and avocados are excellent folate sources.

Folate is essential for DNA synthesis and repair, making it vital for the development of healthy sperm. Leafy greens, lentils, and are excellent folate sources. Vitamin D: Vitamin D is linked to testosterone levels and its deficiency may affect sperm quality. Sun exposure, fortified foods, and fatty fish are good sources.

Vitamin D is linked to testosterone levels and its deficiency may affect sperm quality. Sun exposure, fortified foods, and fatty fish are good sources. Lycopene: Lycopene found in tomatoes, watermelon and pink grapefruit has been associated with improved sperm concentration and motility.

Dietary tips for sperm health:

Hydration:Staying well-hydrated is fundamental for overall health, including reproductive health. Ensure an adequate intake of water and hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables. Moderate protein intake: Include lean proteins like poultry, fish, and legumes in your diet. Excessive red meat consumption may have a negative impact on sperm quality. Limit processed foods, sugars:Processed foods and excessive sugar can contribute to inflammation and may negatively affect sperm health. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods for better fertility outcomes. Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity has been linked to reduced fertility in men. Maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise.

"Couples aspiring for parenthood should consider consulting with a fertility expert to tailor dietary recommendations based on individual health conditions and fertility goals. By prioritising a nutrient-rich diet, men can contribute significantly to the enhancement of their reproductive potential," the doctor concludes.