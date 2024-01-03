What Comprises A Fertility-Friendly Diet For Men? Here Are Some Doctor Tips

Male fertility is a "multifaceted aspect" of reproductive health, and diet plays a crucial role in influencing sperm health, says Dr Nisha Pansare, fertility consultant at Nova IVF Fertility Hospital. She adds that one must adopt a nutrient-rich diet to enhance sperm quality and overall fertility.
Understanding sperm health
"Sperm health is a key factor in achieving successful conception. It involves various aspects including sperm count, motility, morphology, and overall vitality. A well-balanced diet can contribute significantly to maintaining optimal sperm health," says Dr Pansare.
According to the doctor, some essential nutrients for sperm health are:
Antioxidants: Antioxidants like vitamins C and E play a vital role in neutralising free radicals that can damage sperm. Incorporate citrus fruits, berries, nuts, and seeds into your diet.
Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, contribute to the structural integrity of sperm cells and support overall reproductive health.
Zinc: Zinc is a crucial mineral for sperm production and testosterone metabolism. Foods like lean meats, whole grains, and legumes are rich sources of zinc.
Folate: Folate is essential for DNA synthesis and repair, making it vital for the development of healthy sperm. Leafy greens, lentils, and avocados are excellent folate sources.
Vitamin D: Vitamin D is linked to testosterone levels and its deficiency may affect sperm quality. Sun exposure, fortified foods, and fatty fish are good sources.
Lycopene: Lycopene found in tomatoes, watermelon and pink grapefruit has been associated with improved sperm concentration and motility.
Dietary tips for sperm health:
Hydration:Staying well-hydrated is fundamental for overall health, including reproductive health. Ensure an adequate intake of water and hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables.
Moderate protein intake: Include lean proteins like poultry, fish, and legumes in your diet. Excessive red meat consumption may have a negative impact on sperm quality.
Limit processed foods, sugars:Processed foods and excessive sugar can contribute to inflammation and may negatively affect sperm health. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods for better fertility outcomes.
Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity has been linked to reduced fertility in men. Maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise.
"Couples aspiring for parenthood should consider consulting with a fertility expert to tailor dietary recommendations based on individual health conditions and fertility goals. By prioritising a nutrient-rich diet, men can contribute significantly to the enhancement of their reproductive potential," the doctor concludes.