What Are We Eating - 5 Emerging Post-Pandemic Food Trends In India

Emerging food trends post-pandemic revolve around eating healthy, being sustainable, and knowing what you consume, says Ishit Palani, Co-Founder of Organic Roots.

The pandemic forced us to change and adapt too quickly. These monumental changes are also evident in the way we eat now. Post-pandemic, the Food And Beverage industry is also adapting to the new world and a new consumer.

In a tete-a-tete with TheHealthSite, Ishit Palani, Co-Founder of Organic Roots, enlightened us about the post-pandemic emerging food trends in India.

Here are 5 food trends that the food industry is witnessing in the post-COVID-19 era:

Convenience is essential

We live in a world of 9-minute hyperlocal deliveries. This trend of favouring convenience has given birth to an innovative, highly evolved food consumption pattern that involves takeaways, home deliveries, and even healthy ready-to-eat meals. With easy accessibility to healthy packaged meals and doorstep food and grocery delivery, people are enjoying convenient dining, which is one of the biggest food trends for 2023.

In terms of ready-to-eat food, the Indian food sector has witnessed a significant shift while adapting to changing consumer demands and a diverse customer base. Ready-to-eat foods came in India in the form of instant noodles, soup, frozen veggies, and frozen snacks. Now, there is almost everything that can satisfy your taste bud instantly, from palak paneer to idli sambar, burger, patties to plant-based meats like jackfruit. The fast-moving millennials, rapid urbanisation, increasing income growth, shifting middle-class population, and changing taste inclinations of Indian shoppers might all be factors in this shift.

Moreover, there is a growing demand for ready-to-cook meals. Now, we have pre-chopped veggies that eliminate that save you time and can be readily prepared to suit your preferences. This shift in food consumption has created a whole new market for Indian food producers, especially in metropolitan areas, where most working individuals don't have time to make nutritious meals.

Sustainability and local produce

Sustainability has taken a centre stage post-pandemic. This has also influenced how and what we eat. Increased awareness about climate change has made consumers loyal to brands that are in sync with the environment. Today, more consumers are looking for sustainably sourced and local produce. This not only helps the local farmers and sellers but also helps offset the carbon footprint.

Plant-based diet

A sharpened focus on the consequences of our eating patterns has taken centre stage. Many individuals are questioning the effects of eating meat on the environment. Thus, plant-based foods have gained currency. Food trends like nut-based milk, plant-based meat, and vegan alternatives are taking root in India as well. A range of plant-based and vegan options are coming to the fore, especially in urban landscapes.

Transparency

The new-age consumer appreciates transparency. They are curious to know what is in their food, and they expect brands to be forthcoming with this knowledge. Organic, clean, natural these are the keywords that the consumer is focusing on.

Smart snacking

Snacking is a huge part of our lives in India. From teatime snacks to post-meal munchies, we as a people like to indulge in snacking. Post-Covid, many people are indulging sensibly. The consumer is interested in clean, healthy snacks, sometimes preferring to munch regularly rather than have three square meals a day.

