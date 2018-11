Most of us consider rice as our staple food. Even after knowing about the ailments, people love to eat rice. But there are also some elements in white rice, which can cause health damage if eaten excessively. If you want to avoid all these, then try to have black rice. Know that an extraordinary nutrient present in black rice is anti-oxidant. It has a deep black or purple colour, which is an indication that it has high antioxidant properties, just same as antioxidant berries like raspberries, cranberries and blueberries have.

Black rice contains plenty of anti-oxidants. Which is helpful in taking out the body’s toxic substances. It protects the body from many serious diseases by detoxifying it. Not only antioxidants, but it also contains anti-inflammatory properties, dietary fibre, and has the ability to help stop the development of weight gain, diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Beneficial for heart health

Black rice is like a boon for people with heart disease. According to the research, black rice contains anthracene, which helps in circulating blood flow in the arteries. This helps reduce the risk of heart attack.

Beneficial for Alzheimer’s, Diabetes patients

Apart from diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Black Rice is highly beneficial for physically weak people. Apart from this, it is also beneficial for the prevention of cancer.

Plenty of protein and iron

Black rice contains most of the proteins. There is plenty of iron found in black rice which gives strength to the body.

Reduces breast cancer risk

There is also a considerable amount of fibre present in black rice. This helps in strengthening digestion. Along with this, it protects against breast-related hazards by completing the lack of nutrients in the body.

Reduces body swelling

By consuming black rice, the digestive tract remains healthy which can help you to get rid of the problem of swelling and pain in the liver, as a result, it reduces body swelling.

Weight management

Due to the amount of fibre in black rice it helps in reducing body weight. By looking at the benefits we have mentioned in this article, you should include it in your diet soon. It is very beneficial for health.