What Are The Different Types Of Cheat Meals? Know From An Expert

Eat your food mindfully, even if it's a cheat meal. (Photo: Freepik)

Festivals and weddings are incomplete without cheat meals, especially when you have friends and family members coming over.

Cheat meals basically refer to the food items you consume in-between following a strict diet, which helps you have some culinary gratification. It may include your favourite sweets, a junk meal that you have been really wanting to eat, etc. Usually, people who go to the gym and follow a strict diet, reserve one day of the week, or month, to indulge in their favourite delicacies. With the festive and wedding season currently underway, here's what you need to know about cheat meals and how to enjoy them.

Shivani Jotwani, a fitness and nutrition coach said festivals are incomplete without cheat meals, especially when you have friends and family members coming over to enjoy together. She explained that there broadly are two types of cheat meals -- planned cheat meal and unplanned cheat meal.

"For a planned cheat meal, you are already aware that you have to visit someone or go somewhere, where there will be indulgence. So, you start saving some calories in advance, so that you can enjoy that particular day," said Jotwani.

For unplanned cheat meals, the expert said that amid festivities, things may not always go as planned. You may list your meal chart for the day, but then a guest may suddenly arrive in the evening, or you may have to go somewhere, and it wouldn't be polite to turn down sweets or other festive foods.

"But, it is important to remember that you must not punish yourself the next day for eating a cheat meal. Many people end up fasting the whole day, following a liquid diet, and exercising way too much," said Jotwani.

The expert added that one must not panic. "Return to your normal regime and enjoy the festivities mindfully."

Previously, nutritionist Jinal Shah had mentioned that for people who are planning to cheat on their diet, they must eat normally throughout the day, so that they do not end up overeating at night. "Remember to sit and eat your food; chew properly. Also make sure that you are properly hydrated. Drink water before you eat, and have at least two to three glasses of water through the night," she had advised.