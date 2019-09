We are a generation of hustlers. We want to achieve success and we want it fast. But in this never-ending process, we tend to cultivate habits and behaviours that cause health problems later in life. We are always on the go trying to get more done. But that ‘more’ comes at the cost of our health, mental peace, personal time and more.

HEALTH ISSUES THAT COME WITH A FAST-PACED LIFESTYLE

Several studies have found that health is often the first casualty in a highly competitive and fast-paced lifestyle. Most of the diseases and conditions we experience are related to bad eating habits, stress and a sedentary lifestyle. Let us look at some of the common health issues that are unfortunately a part-and-parcel of our lifestyle.

Cardiovascular diseases

Foods with high fat content can increase our blood cholesterol levels, lead to plaque build-up around the arteries and raise blood pressure levels, increase the risk of stroke, coronary heart disease, peripheral vascular disease, even diabetes. All these are risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, a desk-bound sedentary lifestyle adds to the risk.

Obesity

Stress contributes to obesity. When stressed, our body secretes cortisol, which increases appetite. Combine this with carbonated drinks and junk food and the result is unhealthy body weight.

Diabetes

This is also stress related. Today’s workplace is fraught with anxiety, excitement and tension. During emotional stress like this, our body releases stress hormones into the bloodstream. These increases sugar levels in the body.

Hypertension

Stress can induce our body to produce hormones that increase our blood pressure by making the heart beat faster and constricting blood vessels. This is a temporary condition. But if it happens repeatedly, it can have serious health implications.

Mental health issues

Once again, stress is the culprit here. Stiff competition leads to stress, which, in turn, can trigger anxiety and depression. These mental health conditions are rampant in the times we live. Stress can kill brain cells and reduce the size of the brain too. It also shrinks the prefrontal cortex, the area of our brain responsible for memory and learning. Obsessive compulsive disorder could also be the outcome of stress.

PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE

The first step towards a resolution is the realisation that comes from within. It’s time we start prioritising our health and by doing that we can easily reverse many of these conditions with lifestyle modifications.

THE BENEFITS OF RICE BRAN HEALTH OIL

Rice bran oil is extracted from the kernel or husk of rice. It has an equal proportion of monounsaturated, polyunsaturated and saturated fats. The first two types of fat come with a lot of cognitive and weight loss benefits.

Rice bran oil is extracted from the kernel or husk of rice. It has an equal proportion of monounsaturated, polyunsaturated and saturated fats. The first two types of fat come with a lot of cognitive and weight loss benefits.

The best thing about rice bran oil is, exposure to high temperatures does not destroy its nutritional benefits. It is free from trans-fat and contains vitamin E complex and other micronutrients that fight against free radicals and combat the effects of aging. It is a great source of naturally occurring antioxidants.

