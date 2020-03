All of us know about popular fad diets that promise quick weight loss. Some work and some don’t. People generally are ready to try anything when it comes to weight loss. There are many diets that are designed to help you do just this. While many are scientifically designed to boost health and help you lose weight, there are some that are downright weird. But, if it works, who cares? Every body just want results. And even if it means being on baby food for most of the day, it is okay if the end result is weight loss. Over the ages, people have tried many innovative diets that they believed will help them slim down. Let us take a look at a few of these weight loss diets.

The Tapeworm Diet

Sounds creepy? Well, this was a fad during the early 20th century. The belief was that parasites can gobble up your fat and help you lose weight. It became so popular that enterprising people even started selling it packaged as a tablet. But there was a serious fallout of this trend. The tapeworms entered the body and grew. Soon people on this diet come in with complaints of seizures, meningitis or memory loss. Cysts grew in the brain eyes and spinal cord. The US government had to step in and ban this diet.

The Cotton Ball Diet

This weight loss diet was very popular in the 1930s. In this diet, you eat cotton balls dipped in juices or smoothies. The cotton will induce a sense of fullness and prevent you from eating. This will help you lose weight. This is a dangerous diet because the cotton can cause blockages in your digestive system. It can cause dehydration and also damage your gastrointestinal tract. Since most cotton balls are made from bleached polyester, it can damage your internal organs.

The Slimming Soap Diet

This weight loss diet is not exactly a diet though it is referred to as one. is quite popular in Japan. All it needs you to do is scrub hard while taking a bath. Yes, you read it right. Slimming soaps that contain natural ingredients like seaweed can apparently help you wash away your fat.

weird

This was popular in the 1920s. You need to go light a cigarette whenever you feel hungry. It was so popular that even doctor prescribed this for obese patients. But well, now we all know what smoking does to you.wierd