Now that all the festivities are almost done, everyone is on his plan to detox and lose weight. Why not, the sugar and carb intake during the festivals always go up affecting the body weight. In fact, improper food taken this time also effects skin causing sudden breakouts and zits. Belly bloating is one of the major health problems that occurs after days of unhealthy eating. Therefore, the after-festive days demand quick detox action to bring the body back on track. While all your other plans are long-term and will take, these quick ways to detox and debloat will give some instant relief from the guilt-free binge aftermath.

A couple of days of eating won’t quickly make you gain weight but if left unchecked, it might lead to some health issues. If you are suffering from bloated belly, it’s easier to treat. The idea is to get on to a detox plan as soon as possible so you stop the problem from growing. These hacks will not only help you debloat quickly but will also aid in fixing metabolic functions that will lead to healthy weight loss. What more do you want?

Keep up with fluids, skip coffee to debloat

Sipping fluids throughout the day is good for your body. But when you are trying to debloat, stay away from caffeine overdose. Also, it’s a myth that water increases bloating. It doesn’t, in fact, it helps in treating the condition. Bloating is nothing but our digestive system holding onto existing water levels. Increasing your water intake sends signals to body that it doesn’t need to hold the water and can release it. This makes way for further digestion.

Detox water with ginger, cucumber and lemon can be good to sip on. Skip out on coffee; caffeine dehydrates the body which can aggravate bloating. Also, if you are drinking normal coffee with milk and sugar, it can add to your calorie intake. That’s not what you want while trying to lose weight.

Rely on banana for quick detox

Bananas are great source to debloat. They are potassium-rich and thus helps on cutting down the water retention brining immediate relief to bloated belly. The potassium present in bananas also help in balancing sodium levels in body further aiding digestive functions. Just one banana and you are done. In fact, potassium in banana also prevent absorption of alcohol in body to produce energy. Thus, body digests fats and carbs first as the source of energy. Stocking up on bananas might be a good detox plan.

Have protein-rich breakfast for detox and debloat

You hardly feel like eating if you have bloated tummy and it might also seem like a good idea to compensate for all the extra calories you have taken. However, don’t do it. It might aggravate your bloating. And the fact is you need food to get through the day, you can’t starve and survive. So, rather than skipping meals, focus to eat right. A protein and fibre rich breakfast are two most energy-giving nutrients. They also delay in digestion, keeping you full and treating bloated stomach. You may want to avoid dairy that can bloat you more. With healthy breakfast, try to eat your dinner early to give your body long time to rest before the next meal.