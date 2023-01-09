Weight Loss: Vegan Recipe That Can Effectively Burn Your Extra Fat

Weight Loss: Vegan Recipe That Can Effectively Burn Your Extra Fat

Try out delicious recipes by our famous chef today and celebrate veganism in style!

Are you on your weight loss journey and also a vegan? Well, most vegans think that they have very selected food options to add to their diet plan. However, that's not the case. We are here with another recipe for those who are on their weight loss journey.

Being Vegan doesn't mean you're going to miss out on yummy and delightful meals, not at all! Hershey India has curated a few simple vegan-friendly recipes with Chef Ranveer Brar to get you through the days of Veganuary and that is, 'Nutty Broccoli Salad'. Try out these two easy and affordable recipes at home, which need only a few simple ingredients and minimal time in the kitchen. These meals are full of antioxidants, and healthy nutrients and are loaded with plant-based protein that makes them a great option for a healthy and balanced diet. Try out delicious recipes by our famous chef today and celebrate veganism in style!

Nutty Broccoli Salad

Ingredients

So dear food lovers, this is one of the yummiest recipes that you can add to your diet without compromising much on your weight loss plan. Also, since it is a salad and has broccoli in it, you can add this to your dinner or lunch diet plan.

For salad

2 cups Broccoli, florets (blanched)

cup apple, chopped

tsp sea salt

cup almonds / roasted

cup dried cranberries or raisins

1 tbsp fresh dill, sprigs

Iceberg lettuce

For Dressing

You may like to read

1 tbsp lemon juices

1 orange zest

1 tsp chilli flakes

Salt to taste

tsp black pepper, crushed

5 tbsp olive oil

Process

In a bowl add lemon juice, orange zest, salt, chili flakes black pepper, the mix will, and olive oil. Keep this aside. Blanch chopped broccoli for 15 seconds. Soak it in ice water. Next, chop some apples. Tear the lettuce leaves carefully. Chop some almonds. Now in another bowl add broccoli, apples, salt, almond, cranberries, dill, and ice. Mix and keep aside. When serving add the dressing to the broccoli mixture and toss the salad together. The dish is now ready to be served.

So without compromising on your food choices, you can actually shed those extra kilos. However, it is important to note that one who is allergic to any of the ingredients mentioned above or added in the above-mentioned recipe, must not add it to the dish. Instead, there are always alternatives. Choose your food options wisely, and make sure to keep what is good for your health and what is not!